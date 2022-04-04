Matt is a natural collaborator and problem solver who understands the role of design in driving digital storytelling. He will continue working with newsroom stakeholders to ensure that our presentations match our readers’ needs. Matt will work closely with fellow deputy design directors Brian Gross and Amy Cavenaile to ensure we are telling stories seamlessly.
As an editor, Matt has been involved with countless quick-turn and key enterprise presentations, including the Pandora Papers, the Afghanistan Papers, the DEA pills database and the police shootings project. He also led a multidisciplinary team of journalists as the lead designer and developer for the launch of Google’s web stories (Stamp), during which time they produced hundreds of visual stories optimized for mobile web —a framework we use regularly today. As a designer, Matt’s work included “Why my guitar gently weeps,” “A Marine‘s convictions,” “The Polaroids of the cowboy poet,” the oral history of when Run-DMC met Aerosmith and “America’s natural heritage.”
Matt lives in Bloomingdale with his wife (and fellow Postie) Becca Clemons. He graduated from Indiana University and previously worked at the Tampa Bay Times after internships at the Boston Globe and the New York Times. He joined The Post in 2014.
Please join us in congratulating him on his new role, which started today.