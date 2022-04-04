Matt has been a vital member of the Design Department leadership team since becoming an editor in 2017. In his expanded role, he will lead a team of designers while also infusing his thinking across the department on approaches for our most important presentations. In addition, Matt will continue to work across the newsroom, partnering with the product and engineering teams as the point person for the news development team. The team, which Matt has led since its inception in 2020, sits at the intersection of the newsroom and engineering and works to strengthen the capacity of the custom story template while also taking on projects that expand the scope of our digital storytelling.