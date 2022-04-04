Throughout her career at The Post, Sandhya has displayed a remarkable nose for news, bringing a rare combination of creative ambition, journalistic prowess and level-headed savvy to some of the most important stories of the day. After starting as an intern in Loudoun County in 2006, she was part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting. She moved to national politics in 2010, where she helped document the rise of the tea party, then on to the health and science team, where she covered the messy rollout of Obamacare. Just before her foray into editing, Sandhya was an inaugural member of the America desk focused on social change, including national fights over same-sex marriage, abortion rights and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. She also was a key player in The Post’s 2015 coverage of fatal police shootings, which won the Pulitzer Prize.