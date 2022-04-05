Story continues below advertisement

We are eager to see Jay apply his experiences as a member of the projects editors team, which is focused on elevating the newsroom’s most ambitious enterprise efforts. The team is attached to projects from their inception to facilitate collaboration and develop coverage and distribution plans.

In late 2018, Jay joined the homepage team and quickly developed a deep understanding of our strategy for the homepage and classic app. He became a critical team player confident in running our alerts or any part of the homepage on a given night. Jay showed great foresight for planned alert opportunities and upcoming events worthy of prominent play, taking a proactive role in preparing for events such as the NFL playoffs, awards shows, debate nights and more.

Jay lives in Arlington and dreams of owning a lake house in his hometown of Ithaca, N.Y. He enjoys travel, bakeries and college hockey.