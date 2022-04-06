Hannah Dreier and Andrew Ba Tran win 2022 Goldsmith Investigative Reporting Prize

Based on an idea by then-National Editor Steven Ginsberg, Dreier and Tran spent 13 months investigating the agency and found widening holes in the safety net for disaster survivors at a time when that support is more needed than ever. The series was a monumental reporting effort that included 300 interviews, dozens of records requests, the creation of several databases, and an analysis of unpublicized individual FEMA case records and other documents. Drawing on months of embedded reporting and an analysis of 9.5 million records, they found FEMA was:

Systematically excluding Black people in the Deep South from help.

Stranding poor families in trailer parks with no plan to transition out.

Rejecting nearly 90 percent of applicants for aid.

Denying funeral assistance to people who lost loved ones early in the pandemic.

Stalling efforts to protect against the effects of climate change.

As Goldsmith judge Kathleen Carroll said in announcing the award, “Andrew and Hannah proved that help from FEMA comes very last to the people who need it most, if it comes at all. Today, because of the Post’s reporting, more people will get the help they need from FEMA, and that is the kind of impactful journalism that is at the burning heart of the Goldsmith Awards.”

The Goldsmith Awards Program, launched in 1991, has as its goal the encouragement of a more insightful and spirited public debate about government, politics and the press. In addition to this award, the program includes The Goldsmith Book Prize and the Goldsmith Career Award for Excellence in Journalism.

