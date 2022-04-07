Molly Hensley-Clancy wins IRE Award for Sports Investigations

Through the painstaking cultivation of sources and secret documents, Molly exposed a culture of abuse by male coaches of the National Women’s Soccer League, as well as the decade-long failure of top American soccer officials to heed the warnings of players.

Please join us in congratulating Molly Hensley-Clancy, who has been awarded the 2021 IRE Award for Sports Investigations for her reporting on abuse in professional women’s soccer.

Molly’s reporting has sparked an outcry among star women’s players, helped spur multiple investigations into the league’s practices and led to the resignations of powerful soccer coaches and officials. IRE’s judges described her work as “a comprehensive look at a system of abuse” that “offered readers a glimpse at a culture of silence and questionable labor practices.”