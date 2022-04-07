The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Molly Hensley-Clancy wins IRE Award for Sports Investigations

By WashPostPR
Sports Editor Matt Vita, Deputy Sports Editor Matt Rennie and Sports Investigations and Enterprise Editor Joe Tone:

Please join us in congratulating Molly Hensley-Clancy, who has been awarded the 2021 IRE Award for Sports Investigations for her reporting on abuse in professional women’s soccer.

Through the painstaking cultivation of sources and secret documents, Molly exposed a culture of abuse by male coaches of the National Women’s Soccer League, as well as the decade-long failure of top American soccer officials to heed the warnings of players.

Molly’s reporting has sparked an outcry among star women’s players, helped spur multiple investigations into the league’s practices and led to the resignations of powerful soccer coaches and officials. IRE’s judges described her work as “a comprehensive look at a system of abuse” that “offered readers a glimpse at a culture of silence and questionable labor practices.”

Molly brings home this honor just a year after joining The Post last spring. We’re thrilled to have her in sports and excited to see what she does next.

