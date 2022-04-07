Molly Hensley-Clancy wins IRE Award for Sports Investigations

Sports Editor Matt Vita, Deputy Sports Editor Matt Rennie and Sports Investigations and Enterprise Editor Joe Tone:
Molly’s reporting has sparked an outcry among star women’s players, helped spur multiple investigations into the league’s practices and led to the resignations of powerful soccer coaches and officials. IRE’s judges described her work as “a comprehensive look at a system of abuse” that “offered readers a glimpse at a culture of silence and questionable labor practices.”
Molly brings home this honor just a year after joining The Post last spring. We’re thrilled to have her in sports and excited to see what she does next.