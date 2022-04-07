Nadine Ajaka named executive producer of Visual Forensics

Announcement from Director of Editorial Video Micah Gelman: We are delighted to announce the promotion of Nadine Ajaka to executive producer of Visual Forensics. In this elevated role, Nadine will continue overseeing the vital work done by her expanding team of reporters. She will also continue collaborating closely with other newsroom sections on visual investigations.

Since founding the Visual Forensics team in the summer 2020, Nadine and her reporters have quickly become industry leaders in open-source investigations, routinely breaking news on the biggest stories. Together with the Rapid Response investigative team, the team was instrumental in helping our readers understand how the Capitol insurrection unfolded and explained the structural reasons the Surfside, Fla., condominium collapsed. Visual Forensics uncovered the timeline and location of deaths at last year’s Astroworld Festival and how Myanmar’s military razed villages to crush resistance. They even analyzed hours of baseball game video to show the impact of “sticky stuff” on competition in collaboration with the sports and data teams.

In 2021, Nadine and her team won an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University award for coverage of the Trump administration’s crackdown at Lafayette Square. She won a 2020 Webby for developing The Post’s guide to manipulated video with Elyse Samuels and Glenn Kessler, a set of vocabulary for false videos that has been adopted as a standard by the International Fact-Checking Network.

For the last several weeks, Nadine has led her team and other newsroom volunteers in around-the-clock work to source and authenticate video from the war in Ukraine. To date, the team has logged and reviewed more than 700 videos.

Nadine joined The Post in 2017 as senior producer, video platforms. She quickly made her mark, helping grow our YouTube channel from a meager 10,000 subscribers to more than a million (and approaching 2 million now). She also helped define and execute our strategy for video experimentation on Facebook and Apple News. Prior to joining The Post, Nadine was a curator and associate producer at The Atlantic. Before that, she completed a Fulbright fellowship in Jordan and worked as a freelance video producer in Jordan and Iraq.

Nadine graduated with two bachelor’s degrees in journalism and global studies from Ohio University. She lives in Petworth with her husband.

