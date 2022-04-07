The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
WashPost PR Blog

The Post is recognized with 12 Webby Award nominations

By WashPostPR
Today at 11:17 a.m. EDT
By WashPostPR
Today at 11:17 a.m. EDT

The Washington Post has been nominated for 12 Webby Awards and has received nine additional honorable mentions across the newsroom and The Washington Post Creative Group. In its 26th year, The Webby Awards, which honors excellence on the Internet, is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS)—a 2000+ member judging body.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Winners will be determined by voting before April 21. Links to the entries are below.

Nominees

Honorees

Loading...