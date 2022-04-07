The Post is recognized with 12 Webby Award nominations

The Washington Post has been nominated for 12 Webby Awards and has received nine additional honorable mentions across the newsroom and The Washington Post Creative Group. In its 26th year, The Webby Awards, which honors excellence on the Internet, is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS)—a 2000+ member judging body.
Winners will be determined by voting before April 21. Links to the entries are below.
Nominees
- Post Reports: A tax haven in America’s heartland in Podcasts – Individual Episodes: Business
- Post Reports: Four hours of insurrection in Podcasts – Individual Episodes: News & Politics
- Washington Post TikTok Guy – Dave Jorgenson in Social – Features: Best Creator
- Washington Post TikTok in Social – Social Video: News & Politics
- Washington Post Live interview series in Websites & Mobile Sites: News & Politics
- A cicada’s Life in Features & Design: Best Use of Animation & Design
- She gets paid to be her paralyzed boyfriend’s caregiver, but marriage could change that in Video - Documentary: Long Form
- Washington Post live coverage of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol in Video – Events & Live Streams
- The Washington Post’s By The Way in Websites & Mobile Sites – Email Newsletters: Health, Wellness & Lifestyle
- The Lily in Social: Diversity & Inclusion
- The Lily in Websites & Mobile Sites – Email Newsletters: Business, News & Technology
- The Washington Post on Instagram in Social – News & Politics
Honorees
- Olympic New Sport: Climbing in Websites & Mobile Sites – Features & Design: Best Individual Feature
- The 7 newsletter from The Washington Post in Websites & Mobile Sites – Email Newsletters: Business, News & Technology
- Post Reports in Podcasts – Features: Best Host
- Throwback Thursday in Video – Video Series & Channels: Documentary
- Greenhouse gas emissions are way off. Here’s why that matters in Video: Sustainability & Environment
- Was the attack on the U.S. Capitol an attempted coup? in Video: News & Politics
- Invisible surveillance: How spyware is secretly hacking smartphones in Video – Documentary: Long Form
- Marriott - The Regeneration of Travel in Advertising, Media & PR - Tourism & Leisure
- Barbie - The Empathy Issue in Advertising, Media & PR - Best Branded Editorial Experience