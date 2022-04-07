The Post’s Junne Alcantara promoted to design editor

Announcement from Creative Director for the newsroom Greg Manifold and Deputy Design Directors Matt Callahan, Brian Gross and Amy Cavenaile: We are pleased to announce that Junne Alcantara is being promoted to a role as design editor. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Junne has spent the past seven years working in various design roles across departments after joining The Post in 2015 as a designer on the Emerging News Products team – first working on the Select app and later doing motion design for The Post’s Snapchat Discover destination. In 2019, he transitioned to doing project-based work throughout the newsroom.

Junne has distinguished himself as a thoughtful, creative and reader-focused designer who is adept at handling quick-turnaround pieces as well as long-term projects. As a member of the news development team, he regularly contributes to supporting our custom template and supporting the staff through custom template office hours. In his new role, Junne will report to Deputy Design Director Matt Callahan and help lead the news development team. He will remain involved in projects as a design editor but will also take additional ownership over template and tools training and development support across the Design team.

Advertisement

Some of the larger projects Junne has been involved in as a lead designer include George Floyd’s America, The Pegasus Project, the profile of 4-year-old shooting victim My’onna Hinton, the 13 kids project as well as the launch of About US. Junne, a graduate of Louisiana State University, previously worked at the Arizona Republic and Gannett’s Asbury Park Design Studio.

Junne grew up in Manila, San Francisco and New Orleans. He lives in the District with his wife, Courtney Kan, and dog, Rey. After a long break, he’s back to running and hopes to run another marathon. He will also never turn down any opportunity to discuss the history and culture of Filipino cuisine and the diaspora.

Please join us in congratulating Junne. The new role began Monday.

GiftOutline Gift Article