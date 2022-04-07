The Washington Post expands award-winning Visual Forensics team

The Washington Post today announced a significant expansion to its Visual Forensics team, adding six positions on the Video, Graphics and Investigative desks. The Visual Forensics team, led by executive producer Nadine Ajaka, uses cutting-edge technologies to locate, verify and analyze open-source, on-the-ground videos from major news events, providing readers around the world with a closer examination of how complex news moments unfolded. The team also works closely with the Graphics and Photo staffs to present and analyze video in breaking news situations, leading the industry visual verification and authenticity.