Joe Moore named design editor at The Washington Post

Announcement from Creative Director for the newsroom Greg Manifold and Deputy Design Directors Matt Callahan, Brian Gross and Amy Cavenaile: We are excited to announce that Joe Moore has been promoted to design editor. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Joe has worked as the lead designer and art director on several of The Post’s most ambitious visual projects over the past several years, and he established the visual identity for the Launcher brand created in 2019.

In addition to daily illustration work on Launcher, Joe designed numerous enterprise projects, including a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of a big-budget video game, a ranking of the most influential games of the last decade and an interactive explainer for the “Can you pet the dog?” phenomenon in video games.

Joe has consistently demonstrated an ability to push for creative storytelling solutions, including “Too Many Men” on gender imbalances in India and China, a Minnesota family’s fight to save their land, first-person accounts of life in North Korea under Kim Jong Un and the “Fired/Rehired” investigation. Joe’s imagination extends beyond existing formats as well – he helped coordinate and art direct a comic book, “Chasing Gold,” on Olympic athlete Noah Lyles, and designed a set of baseball cards for the 2018 All-Star Game in Washington.

Before joining The Post, Joe was the lead sports designer at the Boston Globe. Joe graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in journalism. A native of Southern Maryland, he lives in Columbia, Md., with his wife, Kristi, and their two children, Lily and Landon.

Joe will transition to the new role this month.

