Nicki DeMarco named executive producer of breaking news video

Nicki’s steady hand has guided us through coverage of the early stages of the pandemic, the trial of Derek Chauvin, two impeachment trials, two Olympic Games, and the ongoing war in Ukraine. In between, there have been countless severe weather events, mass shootings and other crises, in addition to thousands of hours of news conferences.
During the pandemic, Nicki oversaw explainers on the science of the virus, first-person diaries and video contributions to the “Together. Again.” project, which was part of a portfolio that won a 2021 Online Journalism Award for topical reporting. She has also partnered with desks across the newsroom on projects that provide context to body-camera footage and continued her work with Features by assigning visual pop culture explainers.
Nicki began at The Post in 2012 as an intern, and she is now running the team she first joined. She has degrees from American University in broadcast journalism and international studies. Her interests include pasta – eating it, making it, admiring it—and trying to tame her cat, Ziti.
