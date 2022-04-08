The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Society for News Design honors The Post’s with 200 awards for visual storytelling

By WashPostPR
Today at 10:00 a.m. EDT
By WashPostPR
Today at 10:00 a.m. EDT

Announcement from Creative Director for the newsroom Greg Manifold, Director of Graphics Chiqui Esteban, Director of Photography MaryAnne Golon, Editorial Video Director Micah Gelman, and Opinions Design Director Chris Rukan:

We are thrilled to announce that The Washington Post has earned more than 200 awards from the Society for News Design digital and print competitions. The honors include three gold medals and 12 silver medals. The awards reach every corner of the organization and recognize our collaborative ability to elevate visual storytelling across platforms.

In the digital competition, The Post won a gold medal for a portfolio of stories on the Brood X cicadas. The entry included an explanation of the Brood X life cycle, a cicadas FAQ, an illustrated story on cicada sex and an audio exploration of the cicada chorus. One of the judges said: “I hate bugs. But I love this! This was a very local story. And they demonstrate such a breadth of visual storytelling. You’ve got these graphics, then you’ve got the humor, then you’ve got this sound. Every aspect of visual storytelling on this defines the state of the art.”

In the print contest, the March Madness cover “Monster’s Ball” won a gold medal. “The way the mascots morph into typography brings a smile,” said the judges. “From the headline to the wording of the deck, it is clear they went all-in. Feels like you could just pick [the illos] up.” Brandon Ferrill, who was the lead designer on the March Madness cover, won a gold medal for his combination portfolio and a silver medal for his sports portfolio.

Digital competition

In addition to the gold medal for cicadas coverage, two projects earned silver medals — the Tenement Museum project, which relied on photogrammetry, and the “Creative coping“ project for its storytelling and use of illustrations.

Some other highlights from the digital contest

A full list of The Post’s digital winners is available here.

Print competition

These awards ranged across multiple disciplines, including design, information graphics, the magazine, photography, art direction, illustrations and print/digital presentation of projects.

Some highlights from the print contest:

  • A pair of Opinions Essay presentations earned silver medals – one on Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi and the other on America’s involvement in Afghanistan in response to 9/11.
  • Two special sections — “Africa’s Rising Cities” and KidsPost’s “A year like no other captured in verse” — won silver medals as did individual pages for a Hank Aaron tribute in baseball cards and Food’s “Luxury or leisurely” cover.
  • The comic book approach to Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles’s life story in “Chasing Gold” won a silver medal for multiple illustrations.
  • The “Future of the Summer Games” package earned a silver medal in the combination print and digital presentation category – one of 15 awards The Post won in that category.
  • Five staff portfolios earned awards of excellence, including in the magazine category and an art direction portfolio from Opinions.
  • There were eight individual portfolio winners, including a silver medal for Hart.

A full list of The Post’s print winners is available here.

Please join us in congratulating the many people involved in these projects.

