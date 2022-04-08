Society for News Design honors The Post’s with 200 awards for visual storytelling

Announcement from Creative Director for the newsroom Greg Manifold, Director of Graphics Chiqui Esteban, Director of Photography MaryAnne Golon, Editorial Video Director Micah Gelman, and Opinions Design Director Chris Rukan: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight We are thrilled to announce that The Washington Post has earned more than 200 awards from the Society for News Design digital and print competitions. The honors include three gold medals and 12 silver medals. The awards reach every corner of the organization and recognize our collaborative ability to elevate visual storytelling across platforms.

In the digital competition, The Post won a gold medal for a portfolio of stories on the Brood X cicadas. The entry included an explanation of the Brood X life cycle, a cicadas FAQ, an illustrated story on cicada sex and an audio exploration of the cicada chorus. One of the judges said: “I hate bugs. But I love this! This was a very local story. And they demonstrate such a breadth of visual storytelling. You’ve got these graphics, then you’ve got the humor, then you’ve got this sound. Every aspect of visual storytelling on this defines the state of the art.”

In the print contest, the March Madness cover “Monster’s Ball” won a gold medal. “The way the mascots morph into typography brings a smile,” said the judges. “From the headline to the wording of the deck, it is clear they went all-in. Feels like you could just pick [the illos] up.” Brandon Ferrill, who was the lead designer on the March Madness cover, won a gold medal for his combination portfolio and a silver medal for his sports portfolio.

Digital competition

In addition to the gold medal for cicadas coverage, two projects earned silver medals — the Tenement Museum project, which relied on photogrammetry, and the “Creative coping“ project for its storytelling and use of illustrations.

Some other highlights from the digital contest

Print competition

These awards ranged across multiple disciplines, including design, information graphics, the magazine, photography, art direction, illustrations and print/digital presentation of projects.

Some highlights from the print contest:

Please join us in congratulating the many people involved in these projects.

