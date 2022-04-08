Society for News Design honors The Post’s with 200 awards for visual storytelling

Announcement from Creative Director for the newsroom Greg Manifold, Director of Graphics Chiqui Esteban, Director of Photography MaryAnne Golon, Editorial Video Director Micah Gelman, and Opinions Design Director Chris Rukan:
In the digital competition, The Post won a gold medal for a portfolio of stories on the Brood X cicadas. The entry included an explanation of the Brood X life cycle, a cicadas FAQ, an illustrated story on cicada sex and an audio exploration of the cicada chorus. One of the judges said: “I hate bugs. But I love this! This was a very local story. And they demonstrate such a breadth of visual storytelling. You’ve got these graphics, then you’ve got the humor, then you’ve got this sound. Every aspect of visual storytelling on this defines the state of the art.”
In the print contest, the March Madness cover “Monster’s Ball” won a gold medal. “The way the mascots morph into typography brings a smile,” said the judges. “From the headline to the wording of the deck, it is clear they went all-in. Feels like you could just pick [the illos] up.” Brandon Ferrill, who was the lead designer on the March Madness cover, won a gold medal for his combination portfolio and a silver medal for his sports portfolio.
Digital competition
In addition to the gold medal for cicadas coverage, two projects earned silver medals — the Tenement Museum project, which relied on photogrammetry, and the “Creative coping“ project for its storytelling and use of illustrations.
Some other highlights from the digital contest
- The Post had its highest awards total in the contest’s history, 95, second only to The New York Times.
- A total of five staff portfolios — graphics, a pair of storytelling portfolios, Gender & Identity and Launcher — were honored as were seven individual portfolios. Lizzie Hart’s portfolio won a bronze award, and she was a finalist for the World’s Best Designer award.
- Four graphics packages were awarded bronze medals — “How the Ever Given was freed from the Suez Canal,” “How one restaurant’s experiment may help diners breathe safely,” as well as a group of entries on climate change and census coverage.
- Four other projects earned bronze medals — “Anatomy of a crackdown,” “Africa’s rising cities,” a Snapchat presentation on “Capitol riot tech” and “From cradle to grave.”
A full list of The Post’s digital winners is available here.
Print competition
These awards ranged across multiple disciplines, including design, information graphics, the magazine, photography, art direction, illustrations and print/digital presentation of projects.
Some highlights from the print contest:
- A pair of Opinions Essay presentations earned silver medals – one on Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi and the other on America’s involvement in Afghanistan in response to 9/11.
- Two special sections — “Africa’s Rising Cities” and KidsPost’s “A year like no other captured in verse” — won silver medals as did individual pages for a Hank Aaron tribute in baseball cards and Food’s “Luxury or leisurely” cover.
- The comic book approach to Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles’s life story in “Chasing Gold” won a silver medal for multiple illustrations.
- The “Future of the Summer Games” package earned a silver medal in the combination print and digital presentation category – one of 15 awards The Post won in that category.
- Five staff portfolios earned awards of excellence, including in the magazine category and an art direction portfolio from Opinions.
- There were eight individual portfolio winners, including a silver medal for Hart.
A full list of The Post’s print winners is available here.
Please join us in congratulating the many people involved in these projects.