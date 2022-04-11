Leigh Ann Caldwell joins The Washington Post as co-author of the Early 202, an anchor of Washington Post Live

Announcement from National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker and Editor of The Post’s 202 franchise Dave Clarke: We are delighted to announce that Leigh Ann Caldwell, an award-winning congressional correspondent for NBC News and veteran political reporter, is joining The Washington Post as co-author of the Early 202 and an anchor of Washington Post Live.

Leigh Ann will work with Theodoric Meyer to helm our premier morning political newsletter, which takes readers inside Washington’s power centers and explores the biggest issues of the day. She will leverage her years of experience and deep network of sources reporting on Capitol Hill to bring scoops and sharp analysis to the Early 202.

Leigh Ann will also play a significant role in Washington Post Live programming, bringing her on-air experience to the platform’s coverage of politics and policy. She’ll be a marquee anchor for Live, appearing weekly to lead news-making interviews with elected officials, decision-makers and other influencers in Washington and beyond. Her interviews will also be published as a podcast series, further extending the reach of Leigh Ann’s reporting to new audiences.

Leigh Ann joins The Post from NBC News, where she has worked since 2014. As a member of NBC’s congressional unit, she covered both of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trials; the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and its aftermath; several budget battles and government shutdowns; four Supreme Court confirmations, including for Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett; and other major stories. She has a deep understanding of policy and has broken stories about the Biden administration’s domestic agenda, as well as attempts by Senate Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Leigh Ann received the Joan Shorenstein Barone Award for Excellence in Congressional Reporting in 2018 for her leading role in NBC’s coverage of sexual harassment on Capitol Hill. She also received the Radio Television Digital News First Amendment Clarity Award as part of the NBC News Road Warrior team covering the 2018 midterm elections. In addition, she won a New York Press Club Award for her feature writing about Trump during the 2016 election.

Leigh Ann has covered every presidential and midterm election since 2008 and previously worked at CNN, CBS News and C-SPAN. She graduated from North Carolina State University, where she was a Division 1 scholarship distance swimmer. A native of Las Vegas, Leigh Ann lives in Washington with her husband and two children.

Leigh Ann will debut in the Early 202 on May 2.

