Ian Shapira wins Paul Tobenkin Memorial Award for VMI investigation

By WashPostPR
Today at 4:24 p.m. EDT
The Columbia Journalism School recognized Ian Shapira with the 2022 Paul Tobenkin Memorial Award for his extraordinary stories about Virginia Military Institute.

The judges praised Ian’s investigation into VMI, the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, for its power and impact. He forced a reckoning that VMI, the last public college in Virginia to integrate and then to admit women, had long resisted.

“Shapira's investigation into the brutal legacy of racism and sexism at VMI was rigorous, comprehensive and movingly told,” said the jurors, Daniel Alarcón, Dolores A. Barclay, and Ari Goldman. “With his meticulous reporting and beautiful storytelling, Shapira gives us journalism that makes a difference by challenging Virginia Military Institute to confront its dark past. His reporting sparked a state investigation and led to changes at VMI, the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, including the appointment of women and Blacks to major leadership positions. Shapira’s investigation continues to remake the campus.”

The Tobenkin Award, which honors the late New York Herald Tribune reporter, recognizes outstanding achievements in reporting on racial or religious hatred, intolerance or discrimination in the United States. Ian will accept the award in New York next month and speak to graduates of the Columbia Journalism School.

