Ian Shapira wins Paul Tobenkin Memorial Award for VMI investigation

The judges praised Ian’s investigation into VMI, the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, for its power and impact. He forced a reckoning that VMI , the last public college in Virginia to integrate and then to admit women, had long resisted.

“Shapira's investigation into the brutal legacy of racism and sexism at VMI was rigorous, comprehensive and movingly told,” said the jurors, Daniel Alarcón, Dolores A. Barclay, and Ari Goldman. “With his meticulous reporting and beautiful storytelling, Shapira gives us journalism that makes a difference by challenging Virginia Military Institute to confront its dark past. His reporting sparked a state investigation and led to changes at VMI, the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, including the appointment of women and Blacks to major leadership positions. Shapira’s investigation continues to remake the campus.”