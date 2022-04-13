Jennifer Amur named The Post’s deputy foreign editor

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from Foreign Editor Douglas Jehl: I’m delighted to announce that Jennifer Amur will become the next deputy foreign editor, leading most day-to-day coverage and overseeing our six regional editors and a breaking-news/newsletter team in Washington. In all, The Post’s international staff includes more than 60 reporters and editors, most of them deployed to our 25 bureaus around the world and staffing our growing breaking-news hubs in London and Seoul.

With a combination of deep digital skills and success in driving ambitious coverage, Jenn brings a broad skillset and experience that have already made her an effective newsroom leader. In the past year alone, she has been the primary editor overseeing our coverage of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan while also driving the collaboration that produced the “Africa’s Rising Cities” project, a prize-winning model for integrated storytelling that blended graphics, photographs, video, and on-the-ground text reporting from megacities that will define Africa’s future.

Jenn is also both highly organized and empathetic, a rare combination that has made her invaluable in building better workflows on the foreign desk while being a good listener who helps far-flung correspondents manage risks and shape coverage from some of the challenging locations in the world. Her current portfolio includes South Asia and Africa, overseeing our correspondents in Delhi, Kabul/Islamabad, Nairobi and Dakar, as well as our Europe-based conflict-zone correspondent.

Jenn joined The Post in 2014, first as an editor on the homepage, then overseeing The Post’s newsletters and alerts. She moved to Foreign in 2016 as a digital editor, a now-retired role in which she successfully coached more text-focused assignment editors into recognizing that they could (and must) be “digital editors,” too. Since becoming an assignment editor herself in 2017, she has bridged a sometimes-divided newsroom to demonstrate that a path to success as a coverage leader need not follow traditional reporter-to-editor models.

Jenn began her career as an editor at the Hurriyet Daily News, an English-language newspaper in Istanbul. She moved to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, where she worked as a digital projects producer and designer. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri with a BA in journalism.

Jenn and her husband, Aras, live on Capitol Hill; they are expecting their first child later this month. Jenn will take up her new duties in October, when she returns from parental leave.

