Monique Woo joins San Francisco bureau as photo assignment editor

We are thrilled to announce that Monique Woo will join our San Francisco bureau as photo assignment editor. She will assign, research and generate visual storytelling for our West Coast journalism focusing on technology, business and environmental issues.

She is excited to be back in her home state and closer to her family. Her first quest will be to find the best char siu bao (Cantonese barbecue-pork-filled bun) in San Francisco.