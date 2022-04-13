Monique Woo joins San Francisco bureau as photo assignment editor

Announcement from Director of Photo MaryAnne Golon and Deputy Directors of Photo Robert Miller and Dudley Brooks:
Monique began her Post career as an intern over two summers before joining the staff full-time in 2021 as photo editor for The Lily, By The Way and Travel. She has consistently advocated for visual storytellers and highlighted diverse voices on multiple projects, including stories about female voting rights activists, Lunar New Year celebrations, female divers and the Asian American women’s community processing the Atlanta shootings. Monique also made essential cleaning supplies sparkle for The Home You Own and was a key photo editor and team cheerleader for the lasting images of 2021.
Monique earned an MA in visual journalism from the University of Missouri.
She is excited to be back in her home state and closer to her family. Her first quest will be to find the best char siu bao (Cantonese barbecue-pork-filled bun) in San Francisco.
Please join us in congratulating her. She will begin her new role May 9.