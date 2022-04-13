News Leaders Association recognizes The Washington Post with two awards

Placeholder while article actions load

The News Leaders Association (NLA) has named The Washington Post winner of the 2022 Al Neuharth Breaking News Reporting Award for coverage of the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 as well as the winner of the Burl Osborne Editorial and Opinion Award for Emefa Agawu’s “Reimagine Safety” editorial series.

Additionally, Robin Givhan was a finalist for the Mike Royko Award for column writing.

The association (formally ASNE) recognized The Post for its coverage of the breaking news events on Jan. 6, as well as stories in the immediate aftermath that held people and institutions to account. The entry covered work done Jan. 6 through Jan. 8, which highlighted the urgent news, security failures, President Trump’s role in the attack and a reconstruction of the four hours of insurrection.

The Al Neuharth award honors Post journalists who put themselves in harm’s way and emphasizes that there is no substitute for bearing witness. About two dozen reporters from the Local staff, along with members of the National, Photo and Video staffs, were at the Capitol that day, providing an anguished nation with both the evolving narrative of what happened and the major themes that would come to dominate public debate.

The judges said it best: “The Post did not waver from its responsibility to present a clear-eyed version of events on Jan. 6 – so much so that future generations looking back on coverage of that day will not have to speculate as to what people knew about the insurrectionists’ takeover of the U.S. Capitol. This mix of on-the-street reporting, smart analysis and new techniques – including video and audio forensics – distinguishes The Post’s coverage as not only the best of 2021, but some of the best ever by American journalists.”

This award for a true collaborative effort is a testament to the courage of the journalists on scene, as well as the sourcing and in-depth reporting that followed.

Emefa Agawu's editorial series, which was honored with the Burl Osborne award, was a six-month project launched in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, in which she explored the underlying forces that ignited one of the largest protest movements in U.S. history.

The result was a seven-part series that spelled out clear-eyed solutions, including investments that would help build stronger and more peaceful communities. Among them: more crisis workers to respond to mental-health situations; physical changes that make neighborhoods safer; a better focus of resources on those who are at highest risk of committing acts of violence; more adequate funding for community-based institutions; and police union reforms. Emefa also recruited key experts and community voices to contribute op-eds that engaged with her editorials; the Post published them together as an online package and as a special section in print.

The judges called Emefa's work "a tour de force of depth reporting, public enlightenment and civic leadership."

The judges also had effusive praise for Robin: “Robin Givhan sets the standard for a national columnist. She writes with stunning clarity of thought and does not let up. She makes her case with meticulous reasoning and writes with subdued passion that packs an even bigger punch because of her confident restraint.”

An awards luncheon will be held to celebrate the winners on May 20, 2022 at the News Leaders Association’s Journalism Unplugged Hybrid Conference. The speaker for the event is Sally Buzbee, executive editor at The Washington Post.

