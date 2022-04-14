Vanessa Montalbano named researcher for The Climate 202

Since beginning work as a researcher in January, Vanessa has shown strong reporting ability, sharp news judgment and an attention to detail that made her a great teammate for Maxine Joselow, who anchors the newsletter.

Vanessa is working toward a master’s degree in journalism from American University and came to The Post in September to take part in the American University-Washington Post practicum. As part of that program, she contributed to the data analysis and reporting on multiple investigations in the newsroom, including “The Attack: Before, During and After” and the podcast series “Broken Doors,” which examines the use of no-knock warrants across the country.