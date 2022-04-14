Vanessa Montalbano named researcher for The Climate 202

Announcement from National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker, 202 Editor Dave Clarke, 202 Deputy Editor Brianna Tucker and 202 Deputy Editor Paige Winfield Cunningham:
Vanessa is working toward a master’s degree in journalism from American University and came to The Post in September to take part in the American University-Washington Post practicum. As part of that program, she contributed to the data analysis and reporting on multiple investigations in the newsroom, including “The Attack: Before, During and After” and the podcast series “Broken Doors,” which examines the use of no-knock warrants across the country.
As a member of The Climate 202, Vanessa has helped report stories on Capitol Hill and written about increasing tensions between environmentalists and utility companies in Florida.
A New Yorker at heart, Vanessa grew up in Staten Island and currently lives in Washington, where she spends her spare time practicing new recipes and searching for the best coffee shops in town.
Please congratulate Vanessa, who starts immediately.