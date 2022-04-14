The Post wins two Gracie Awards

Placeholder while article actions load

Video editor Amber Ferguson was awarded the Gracie in the category of Online Producer – Investigative for her reporting on women caregiving for their paralyzed partners . Amber spent nearly a year reporting the story for Sunday Business. In addition to writing the story, Amber also filmed, produced and edited a short documentary video featuring a young woman in Portland struggling to care for the daily needs of her paralyzed boyfriend. Freelance videographer Derek Knowles assisted in Portland. Senior producer Jayne Orenstein worked closely with Amber in editing the final video. Suzanne Goldenberg edited the text piece. Designer Cece Pascual , photo editor Annaliese Nurnberg and copy editor Paula Kelso also worked on the story.

The Washington Post and YR Media, a nonprofit media, music and tech incubator, won in the category Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio for the “Post Reports” “Teens in America” series, which was hosted by Martine Powers. Over the course of five conversations with a diverse group of teen reporters from YR, the series gave listeners an intimate view into the tough conversations young people are having about race with their families and friends. This was the brainchild of Krissah Thompson. Lynda Robinson was the architect of the wider “Teens in America” series. The audio effort was led by editor Robin Amer and assistant producer Sabby Robinson, along with producer Jordan-Marie Smith and sound engineer Sean Carter. Additional editing was provided by Maggie Penman. Photo editor Natalia Jimenez gave the project a more personal feel in its presentation with an idea of using selfies of the teen reporters as the main images. Video technician Justin Scuiletti edited the teens’ videos for the landing page. Web design was by Audrey Valbuena, design editing by Suzette Moyer and copy editing by Jordan Melendrez. Social media editing and production by Angel Mendoza, Courtney Beesch, Claire Tran, John Taylor and Ali Pannoni.