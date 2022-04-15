Wendy Galietta named projects editor at The Washington Post

During her 14 years at The Post, Wendy has distinguished herself as an integral part of collaborations large and small as a member of the photo editing staff. A natural problem-solver and a dedicated journalist, she was a key coordinator and photo editor of “What Unites Us?” The project, which photographed people in every state and gathered audio from the subjects, was a logistically complex undertaking. Additionally, she worked to source hundreds of images for the police shootings database, multiple victim-profile packages and “Faces of the Fallen.”