Wendy Galietta named projects editor at The Washington Post

By WashPostPR
Today at 3:17 p.m. EDT
Wendy Galietta, projects editor (The Washington Post/TWP)
Announcement from Creative Director for the newsroom Greg Manifold:

We are delighted to announce that Wendy Galietta will become a projects editor.

During her 14 years at The Post, Wendy has distinguished herself as an integral part of collaborations large and small as a member of the photo editing staff. A natural problem-solver and a dedicated journalist, she was a key coordinator and photo editor of “What Unites Us?” The project, which photographed people in every state and gathered audio from the subjects, was a logistically complex undertaking. Additionally, she worked to source hundreds of images for the police shootings database, multiple victim-profile packages and “Faces of the Fallen.”

Over the past several years as the senior photo technologist and operations editor, she has been a key partner in working with Product and Engineering on the requirements and needs for improving Anglerfish and photo workflows across our publications.

We look forward to Wendy utilizing her wide-ranging experiences as she joins the projects editors team, which is focused on elevating the newsroom’s most ambitious enterprise efforts. The team is attached to projects from their inception to facilitate collaboration and develop coverage and distribution plans.

Wendy began at The Post in 2008 as a photo technician before being named an assistant systems editor/photo operations manager in 2013. Before joining us, Wendy worked in the Army as an assistant managing editor on book projects including the New York Times best-selling photo book “Where Valor Rests.” She was also a freelance photographer and photographers’ assistant.

Wendy lives in Woodbridge with her husband and their two rescue dogs. She starts her new role Monday.

