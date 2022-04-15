Wendy Galietta named projects editor at The Washington Post

Announcement from Creative Director for the newsroom Greg Manifold:
Over the past several years as the senior photo technologist and operations editor, she has been a key partner in working with Product and Engineering on the requirements and needs for improving Anglerfish and photo workflows across our publications.
We look forward to Wendy utilizing her wide-ranging experiences as she joins the projects editors team, which is focused on elevating the newsroom’s most ambitious enterprise efforts. The team is attached to projects from their inception to facilitate collaboration and develop coverage and distribution plans.
Wendy began at The Post in 2008 as a photo technician before being named an assistant systems editor/photo operations manager in 2013. Before joining us, Wendy worked in the Army as an assistant managing editor on book projects including the New York Times best-selling photo book “Where Valor Rests.” She was also a freelance photographer and photographers’ assistant.
Wendy lives in Woodbridge with her husband and their two rescue dogs. She starts her new role Monday.