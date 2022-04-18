McKenzie Beard named The Health 202 researcher

Announcement from National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker, 202 Editor Dave Clarke, 202 Deputy Editor Paige Winfield Cunningham and 202 Deputy Editor Brianna Tucker:
McKenzie will graduate next month with a master’s in journalism and public affairs from American University. She arrived at the Post in August as a part of the American University-Washington Post practicum and worked on investigations into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in “The Attack: Before, During and After,” the race gap in corporate America and The Post’s new podcast “Broken Doors,” which examines the use of no-knock warrants across the country. She also reported on the experience of female veterans for The Lily.
Last year, McKenzie reported on the effects of police in schools for Teen Vogue and crime in the District’s legal justice system for D.C. Witness. Before that, she was a reporter and producer in KBOO Community Radio’s newsroom in her hometown, Portland, Ore., where she covered reproductive rights, the environment and local extremist groups.
In her free time, she enjoys trying new restaurants, catching live music around Washington and redecorating her apartment.
Please congratulate McKenzie, who starts immediately.