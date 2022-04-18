McKenzie Beard named The Health 202 researcher

Placeholder while article actions load

McKenzie began working for the newsletter in January and quickly established herself as a valuable member of the 202 team. Her strong reporting skills, deep interest in health-care policy and thorough approach to the job have made her a great partner for Rachel Roubein, who anchors the newsletter.

McKenzie will graduate next month with a master’s in journalism and public affairs from American University. She arrived at the Post in August as a part of the American University-Washington Post practicum and worked on investigations into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in “The Attack: Before, During and After,” the race gap in corporate America and The Post’s new podcast “Broken Doors,” which examines the use of no-knock warrants across the country. She also reported on the experience of female veterans for The Lily.