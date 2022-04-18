Tracy Jan named assignment editor for Health and Science team

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker, Health and Science Editor Stephen Smith, Deputy Health and Science Editor Carol Eisenberg and Health and Science Assignment Editor Katie Zezima: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight We are delighted to announce that Tracy Jan is joining the Health and Science team as an assignment editor after a distinguished tour with Financial, where she wrote about the intersection of race and the economy.

Since coming to The Post in 2016, Tracy has produced a powerful line of coverage about race and power, exploring such issues as the #MeToo reckoning, reparations and systemic racism.

Her work covering health care makes her well-suited to join Health and Science. In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, she teamed with colleagues on National to investigate how U.S. cities lost precious time to protect Black residents from covid-19. And while reporting from the Boston Globe’s D.C. bureau, Tracy wrote about health policy and money, telling stories from the corridors of power in Washington and from hospitals and free-care clinics around the country.

Before coming to The Post, Tracy spent 12 years at the Globe, first writing about education and then as a national political reporter covering the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections. She previously worked as a reporter at the Oregonian in Portland.

Tracy was a Knight-Wallace fellow at the University of Michigan, where she studied medical ethics, health-care economics and reproductive justice.

Tracy joins Health and Science on May 2. Please join us in congratulating her on her new role.

