Tracy Jan named assignment editor for Health and Science team

Announcement from National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker, Health and Science Editor Stephen Smith, Deputy Health and Science Editor Carol Eisenberg and Health and Science Assignment Editor Katie Zezima:
Since coming to The Post in 2016, Tracy has produced a powerful line of coverage about race and power, exploring such issues as the #MeToo reckoning, reparations and systemic racism.
Tracy’s reporting has been honored by the National Association of Black Journalists, and she contributed to the six-part series “George Floyd’s America,” which won a Polk Award. She revealed how the Hollywood manager who propelled Halle Berry and Taraji P. Henson to stardom had sexually preyed on Black actresses for decades. He closed his agency three days later. Amid a renewed bipartisan focus on criminal justice reform, her intimate narrative of one man’s life after prison shined a spotlight on the most unforgiving barriers to the formerly incarcerated. She and a team spent months in 2021 tracking and analyzing the racial justice promises that America’s largest corporations made after Floyd’s murder, revealing that 90 percent of the $50 billion in financial pledges came in the form of loans and investments. She followed that with a narrative dive into the challenges chief diversity officers face in trying to fulfill internal promises to diversify top executive ranks.
Her work covering health care makes her well-suited to join Health and Science. In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, she teamed with colleagues on National to investigate how U.S. cities lost precious time to protect Black residents from covid-19. And while reporting from the Boston Globe’s D.C. bureau, Tracy wrote about health policy and money, telling stories from the corridors of power in Washington and from hospitals and free-care clinics around the country.
Before coming to The Post, Tracy spent 12 years at the Globe, first writing about education and then as a national political reporter covering the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections. She previously worked as a reporter at the Oregonian in Portland.
Tracy was a Knight-Wallace fellow at the University of Michigan, where she studied medical ethics, health-care economics and reproductive justice.
Tracy joins Health and Science on May 2. Please join us in congratulating her on her new role.