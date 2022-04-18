The Washington Post reaches two million subscribers on YouTube

The Washington Post today announced it has reached two million subscribers on its YouTube channel, reflecting the continued investment in video journalism and range of storytelling reaching a growing audience.
This growth has been lead by a combination of video formats including popular live coverage, compilations of the most important news of the day, explanatory storytelling, Visual Forensics stories, and on the ground reporting from places such as Ukraine. The highest-ever rated live show was at the start of the war in Ukraine, which peaked at 370,000 concurrents and more than three million views, and a gripping story from Moshchun, Ukraine, which generated more than 4.6 million views in just a few days.
The Post first reached one million subscribers in the summer of 2020, propelled by interest in the coronavirus pandemic. Smart TV has been the fastest growing platform for watching Washington Post videos on YouTube.