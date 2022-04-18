The Washington Post reaches two million subscribers on YouTube

The Washington Post today announced it has reached two million subscribers on its YouTube channel , reflecting the continued investment in video journalism and range of storytelling reaching a growing audience.

“Our YouTube channel is an important part of our multi-pronged strategy to reach new audiences and convert them to become fans of, and ultimately subscribe to, The Post,” said Micah Gelman, director of Video at The Post. “This milestone is the result of the team’s hard work every day to provide enlightening and interesting video that more and more people find essential to watch.”