Winners and finalists announced for The Washington Post 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year Awards

The Washington Post today announced the winners and finalists of the 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year Awards. Each year, The Post presents these awards to encourage excellence in school leadership and contribute to the improvement of education in the Washington metropolitan area.
The Post’s 2022 Principal of the Year is Amy Schott, principal of Prince William County’s Rockledge Elementary School in Woodbridge, Virginia. Schott is a master communicator, making it a priority to maintain continuous transparency with staff, students, families, and the community. She readily makes herself available and accessible to her school community with a “doors open policy,” dropping everything to listen and give her full attention to a parent, staff member, or student, even if that means responding to texts or calls at night or on weekends. Schott regularly takes the time to celebrate good work through initiatives like Volunteer Tea to thank their school and classroom volunteers. She has also been recognized as her schools “Chief Fun Officer,” bringing and encouraging new ideas for school family participation, student recognition, staff morale and community events.
The honorees will receive a $7,500 monetary award, profile in The Washington Post, feature spot in a ½ page Washington Post ad and signature trophy.
The Post also recognized 30 principal and teacher finalists. The standout educators were chosen by their school systems and communities for their exceptional work and unwavering commitment to students in the Washington area.
2022 Teacher of the Year Finalists
Alexandra Bender (John Adams Elementary School, Alexandria City), Jing Dai (Meade High School, Anne Arundel County), Iris Gibson (Langston High School, Arlington County), Kristen Johnson (Barstow Elementary School, Calvert County), Annemarie Simpson (Maurice J. McDonough High School, Charles County), Jendayi Wright (Friendship Public Charter School, D.C. Charter), Dave Worst (Rose Hill Elementary School, Fairfax County), Jennifer Jayson (Meridian High School, Falls Church City), Kathleen Willoughby (Marshall Middle School, Fauquier County), Donna Karajeh (West Frederick Middle School, Frederick County), Jessica Palad (Pointers Run Elementary School, Howard County), Lea Behanna (Manassas Park Middle School, Manassas Park City), Thomas Pierre (Manassas Park Middle School, Prince George’s County), Jamie Dziuba (Fred Lynn Middle School, Prince William County), Amy Davis (Washington Episcopal School, Private School), Lindsay Simone (Mechanicsville Elementary School, Saint Mary's County), Kevin Lynch (Shirley C. Heim Middle School, Stafford County)
2022 Principal of the Year Finalists
Michael Routhouska (William Ramsay Elementary School, Alexandria City), Julia Walsh (Tyler Heights Elementary School, Anne Arundel County), Jessica Panfil (Claremont Elementary School, Arlington County), Dr. Joe Sampson III (Calvert Elementary School, Calvert County), Louis M. D’Ambrosio (Berry Elementary School, Charles County), Brittany Wagner-Friel (E.L. Haynes Public Charter School, DC Charter), Lindsay Trout (Terraset Elementary School, Fairfax County), Bernard Quesada (Middletown High School, Frederick County), Jeff Fink (Oakland Mills High School, Howard County), Robert Marple (Cedar Lane Elementary School, Loudoun County), Dr. Wanda Williams (James H. Harrison Elementary School, Prince George’s County), Jamie Jameson (Evergreen Elementary School, Saint Mary’s County), James Stemple (Mountain View High School, Stafford County)