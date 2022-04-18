Winners and finalists announced for The Washington Post 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year Awards

The Washington Post today announced the winners and finalists of the 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year Awards. Each year, The Post presents these awards to encourage excellence in school leadership and contribute to the improvement of education in the Washington metropolitan area.

The Post’s 2022 Teacher of the Year is Jordan Markwood, the Fine Arts Department chair and choral director at Loudoun County’s Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia. Markwood’s love of music is infectious, inspiring his students to develop a deep appreciation for the power of music as a form of self-expression and reach their highest potential. By creating a welcoming, inclusive, and supportive classroom environment, Markwood nurtures each student to gain confidence in themselves, become better people, and make good choices both inside and outside of the classroom. Markwood’s commitment to excellence and creating positive change also extends beyond the classroom, as he sponsors several extra-curricular programs like the schools’ Music Honor Society, a cappella club, and musical theater shows, as well as volunteering in the community and spreading joy to army veterans and in senior homes. Leading with compassion, generosity, and a spirit of collaboration, Markwood has developed a highly respected, award-winning music education program, making meaningful contributions to the Ashburn community and beyond.