Griff Witte named editor of The Post’s Democracy Team

Announcement from National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker, and Senior National Investigations Editor Peter Wallsten: We are excited to announce that Griff Witte will be our democracy editor, leading a new team that will chronicle challenges to America’s voting systems and the erosion of trust in the democratic process.

In this role, Griff will centralize and expand our coverage of the battles over voting rules and access to the polls, the politicization of election administration and efforts to sow doubt about the outcome of the vote. He will lead a team of reporters based in Washington and key states around the country and will spearhead collaborations with journalists across the National staff and the newsroom.

In two decades at The Post, Griff has reported from more than 30 countries and from across the United States. He has served as bureau chief in Kabul, Islamabad, Jerusalem, London and Berlin – jobs that put him on the front lines of some of the biggest stories of our time.

Griff has covered insurgencies in Afghanistan and Pakistan, wars in Gaza, the Arab Spring uprising in Egypt, the return of autocracy in central Europe and the dawn of the Brexit era in Britain. His reports on refugees crossing to Europe via a Greek island and on hate-preachers radicalizing followers in Britain were recognized, respectively, by the National Press Foundation and the Overseas Press Club.

In between international postings, Griff was deputy foreign editor, guiding prize-winning coverage of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also ran an immersive multimedia project on refugees and championed the creation of The Post’s foreign-affairs blog, WorldViews.

Since his latest return to the United States, in 2019, Griff has roamed the country as a member of Team America. His work has taken him to Texas to tell the story of Afghans coming off a round-the-world odyssey, to Michigan to chronicle a congresswoman’s navigation of her district’s toxic divisions and to Mississippi to report on the state capital with undrinkable tap water. In 2020, he was part of the team that produced the multi-award-winning project “George Floyd’s America.”

Griff has taught classes on foreign correspondence at Princeton – his alma mater – as well as Georgetown University. He started his career at the Miami Herald and joined The Post newsroom in 2002 to research Steve Coll’s history of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, “Ghost Wars,” which won a Pulitzer Prize for nonfiction. He was later an intern on the Metro staff and anchored a series on vanishing middle-class jobs for Business.

Outside work, Griff can be found doing headstands, summiting mountains, planting native species and running to keep up with his two young girls. A native of Nyack, N.Y., he lives in Maryland with his wife, children’s book author Emily Bliss; their London-born kids; an Australian shepherd named Moose; and a Pakistani street cat named Folsom, for the California prison.

Please join us in congratulating Griff on his new role, which starts immediately.

