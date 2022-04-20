Carla Broyles named senior editor for career development

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from Managing Editor Krissah Thompson: I am thrilled to announce that Carla Broyles has been named senior editor for career development. This is an important evolution of the role she took on in 2018 with a clear focus on fostering programs, training, fellowships and partnerships that create opportunities for our talented staffers to cultivate their careers at The Post.

In this role, she will oversee The Post’s summer internship and its academic year internships with Howard University, the University of Maryland and American University; facilitate and administer newsroom programs, including Opportunity Year, brown bags and professional partners; guide our training relationship with Poynter; and work with newsroom leaders to build more in-house peer-to-peer training. Carla will also continue to co-lead the annual Leadership Academy for Diversity in Media with Poynter and manage partnerships with Dow Jones News Fund and the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting internship, among others.

Advertisement

Carla joined The Post in 1999, and her time as a deputy news editor, graphics editor, art director and staff writer means that she has worked with just about every department in the newsroom. The development of journalists has always been important to her, alongside fair and powerful coverage, and four years ago she was named senior editor for recruiting and training. With the addition of full-time recruiters to our growing newsroom, she will now focus on career development.

An award-winning visual storyteller, Carla has been recognized for her work on many big stories, including the fall of Enron; the Attack on America commemorative section — a major project that included a collection of keepsakes from each of the Pentagon families who lost a loved one on 9/11; the Katharine Graham funeral pages; and the Iraq War. In 2009, she was awarded a Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University, where she studied how images in the media affect the way underrepresented communities are covered and regarded. Before moving to recruiting and training, she was also editor of the National Weekly edition, which showcases some of the newsroom’s finest work in more than 35 newspapers around the country.

For many years, Carla volunteered with The Post’s Young Journalists Development Program, reviving area high school newspapers, mentoring young journalists and championing diversity. She has also taught design as an adjunct professor at Howard University. In 2017, Carla worked for several months with our HR department to help her better understand their needs and processes.

Advertisement

Carla is a strong advocate for diversity in journalism and has long been a mentor to many and a coach and sounding board to newsroom employees and managers. Her wisdom, integrity and deep commitment to our journalists and standards make her the perfect person to help us build out the career development offerings for our bustling newsroom.

Please congratulate her on this important transition. She starts immediately.

GiftOutline Gift Article