Introducing “Ecokitchen,” a Washington Post newsletter dedicated to climate-conscious cooking

The Washington Post today introduced “Ecokitchen,” an 8-week email course guiding readers through sustainable recipes and cooking practices to minimize their environmental footprint in the kitchen. Anchored by Priyanka Naik, a low-waste chef and author of “The Modern Tiffin: On-the-Go Vegan Dishes with a Global Flair,” the newsletter will show readers how to minimize water use, reuse common items, decrease food waste and implement energy saving tips.

“The forces behind climate change are in many ways out of our hands as individuals, but we know readers are hungry and eager for ways they can lessen their footprint in their daily lives,” said Neema Roshania Patel, editor of The Post's Next Generation Audience Development team. “Priyanka’s tips for cutting down on packaging, using scraps and becoming a more sustainable shopper will help readers on this journey.”

Starting on May 5, “Ecokitchen” will be delivered to inboxes every Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. The newsletter will also provide links to existing recipes from The Post’s Voraciously team and extensive climate and environment reporting from The Post’s Climate Solutions team. Readers can sign-up here at any time to start the 8-week course.

Also, to commemorate Earth Day 2022, The Washington Post will lift its paywall and offer free digital access to The Post – including its award-winning climate coverage - to all registered non-subscribers from April 20-22.

