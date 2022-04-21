The Post’s Joe Fox joins Design Department

Joe’s creative and fast approach to visualizing the news has been a terrific addition to our report. Early in the pandemic, they were instrumental in explaining how many hospital systems might be overwhelmed by covid patients. When the Mueller report was released, they produced a scannable explainer that unpacked more than 900 redactions. And recently, Joe visualized how a broad adoption of daylight saving time would push sunrises late in the morning for some parts of the country.
In their role on the news development team, they will work with the Design and Graphics departments on ambitious storytelling efforts and help to build and componentize our storytelling efforts.
Joe is a Cleveland native and Ohio University graduate. They joined The Post in 2018 after stints at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner and the Los Angeles Times. They live in Capitol Hill with their wife, Nicolien, and two pets.
Please join us in congratulating Joe, who’ll be transitioning to this new role on Monday.