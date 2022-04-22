Niccole Schaper named Washington Post projects editor

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from Creative Director Greg Manifold: We are delighted to announce that Niccole Schaper will join The Post as a projects editor. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Niccole joins us from Gannett, where she was a team leader in the USA Today network design center in McLean, Va. She managed two design teams and oversaw multimedia presentations across 14 large market publications. Her role required her to continually examine and improve workflows, communicate and align around goals across various newsrooms. She also had responsibility for training.

We look forward to Niccole utilizing her wide-ranging experiences as she joins the projects editors team. The group focuses on elevating the newsroom’s most ambitious enterprise efforts and is attached to projects from their inception to facilitate collaboration and develop coverage plans. Our projects editors are also expected to look analytically at our projects during and after launch to inform not only that project but future projects — highlighting key learnings and analyzing our user experiences.

Advertisement

Niccole earned an MBA in analytics and business development from American Public University and earned her undergraduate degree from Cal State University at Long Beach. She was a designer at Southern California News Group before joining Gannett in 2016.

Niccole, who says everyone calls her KC, has a Labrador retriever named Riley. During her downtime, she likes to experiment in the kitchen, read a good novel and do the occasional TV binge. She spent much of her childhood moving around a lot, so she has a love of travel and hopes to get back to crossing places off her bucket list soon.

Please welcome Niccole to The Post. Her first day is Monday.

GiftOutline Gift Article