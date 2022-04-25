Promotions announced on Washington Post Video’s Live Moments team

Placeholder while article actions load

The programs Libby anchors consistently lead all other networks and publishers on YouTube, making her— and journalists from across our newsroom who join her programs as guests — a global source of trust in moments of breaking news. Her series “How to be a Journalist” has taken viewers behind the scenes of how we report stories and make coverage decisions. Before joining The Post, Libby was a Washington correspondent for Al Jazeera America, a host and producer at C-SPAN, and a reporter for Alaska public radio stations.

Rhonda Colvin is now senior political correspondent. Rhonda started knocking on doors at the Capitol in 2018 to establish Video’s presence on the Hill. She has been live for all the major moments since then, from hearings investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election to two impeachment trials. During the Jan. 6 insurrection, she calmly kept reporting live even as she evacuated her position in the Cannon House Office Building and barricaded herself in a boiler room with another Post colleague. When not reporting live, Rhonda hosts “Accountable,” a series of interviews with key congressional lawmakers. Rhonda first joined The Post in 2015 as a planning editor in Video and before that was a reporter at the Wall Street Journal and a producer at Cleveland’s NPR station.

Dave Jorgenson is now senior video journalist. Dave started The Post’s TikTok channel in May 2019 with a mix of short clips of newsroom colleagues and appearances by presidential candidates. The channel quickly caught the attention of TikTokers of all ages and now has more than 1.3 million subscribers and has featured more than 200 of his newsroom colleagues. During the pandemic, Dave made more than 1,000 quarantine TikToks. Dave joined The Post in 2017 as a writer-editor on the creative video team, where he launched the popular “Short Takes” series. Prior to The Post, Dave was a creative content producer at IJR.

