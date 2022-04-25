Promotions on visual forensics, explanatory video and video graphics teams

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from Director of Video Micah Gelman, Creative Video Director Osman Malik, Senior Video Producer Nicki DeMarco, Executive Producer Thomas LeGro, Executive Producer of Visual Forensics Nadine Ajaka, Senior Producer Jayne Orenstein, and Senior Producer Peter Stevenson: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight We are delighted to announce well-earned promotions on the visual forensics, explanatory video and video graphics teams.

Allie Caren becomes senior video editor. Allie first joined The Post in 2018 as a video editor with GA and the breaking news team. She’s covered countless national crises, political moments and extreme weather events. In 2019, she traveled to Pittsburgh to cover the first anniversary of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting. In 2021, Allie began a close collaboration with Features, breaking down the Roy family’s dynamics in HBO’s “Succession” and profiling the cast of “Come From Away” ahead of its return to Broadway. She recently worked with reporters in Seoul and Tokyo for a deep dive into what non-Korean speakers may have missed in “Squid Game.” Prior to joining The Post, Allie was a video producer for Cox Media Group.

Amber Ferguson becomes senior video editor. Amber started at The Post in 2017 as an overnight video editor on Morning Mix, covering breaking news and writing regularly on pop culture. In 2018, Amber moved to an embedded role in Metro, where she has dived into former Virginia governor Ralph Northam’s blackface controversy, coordinated local video coverage of Black Lives Matter protests and too many Capital Weather Gang forecasts to count. Amber recently won a Gracie Award for her Sunday Business cover story on female caregivers in interabled relationships. A Prince George’s native, Amber is also particularly proud of her contributions to this story on Black women taking power in the county. Before coming to The Post, Amber was an associate video editor at HuffPost.

Sarah Hashemi becomes senior video graphics editor. Sarah came to The Post in 2017 and has worked across Video to bring stories to life through design and animation. She’s helped tell the story of why masculinity is at the center of American gun culture and how presidential pardons work, and provide a visual explanation of The Post’s “Pandora Papers” investigation. Before joining The Post, Sarah was an associate video producer at Politico.

Meg Kelly becomes senior visual forensics reporter. Meg joined the visual forensics team full-time in 2020, after contributing to a wide range of investigations into police misconduct in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder. Her stories span format and geography, often combining traditional reporting with new technologies to produce revelatory scoops and hold power to account, including in-depth examinations of the Jan. 6 insurrection and apparent war crimes by Myanmar’s military. Meg joined The Post in 2017 as a video editor for Fact Checker, helping to expand that team’s focus to include misleading visuals. She co-authored Fact Checker’s book “Donald Trump and His Assault on Truth,” based on the team’s comprehensive database of President Trump’s false and misleading claims. Before coming to The Post, Meg was visual producer at NPR.

JM Rieger becomes senior video editor. Since joining The Post in 2018, JM has covered three Supreme Court nominations, two impeachment trials and one presidential election. He has produced videos on Joe Biden’s and Donald Trump’s views on race over 30 years, the Trump administration’s shifting statements on family separation, and what Fox News hosts say privately vs. publicly. A master of the mashup, JM regularly strings together archival video to expose hypocrisy on both sides of the aisle and among pundits, including how Fox News hosts shifted their coronavirus rhetoric early in the pandemic. Before joining The Post, JM was a video producer at HuffPost and Roll Call.

