Washington Post Video Enterprise Team announces promotions

Announcement from Director of Editorial Video Micah Gelman, Executive Producer of Original Video David Bruns and Senior Producer for Video Enterprise Team Angela M. Hill: We are delighted to announce a host of promotions on the video enterprise team. This group of road warrior journalists responds to breaking news around the world, produces some of our top visual enterprise, and makes significant contributions to our live programming.

Whitney Shefte becomes senior video reporter. Since first joining the enterprise team in 2008, Whitney has covered climate change in Greenland, the ongoing conflict in Western Sahara, press access issues in Pakistan and most recently spent more than seven weeks covering the war in Ukraine. Her awards include a Peabody Award and multiple Edward R. Murrow awards. She was named Multimedia Journalist of the Year in 2019 by the White House News Photographers Association, where she has served as president since 2015. Whitney first came to WPNI in 2006 as a photo and multimedia intern, back when the paper and website were separate entities.

Zoeann Murphy becomes senior video reporter. Zoeann first came to The Post in 2013 and has covered the globe with a particular focus on refugees and climate change, including the series “Gone in a Generation.” In 2016, Zoeann was part of the team for “Raising Barriers,” an innovative multimedia exploration of border walls for which she traveled to eight countries. It was recognized with awards from the National Press Foundation, World Press Photo and others. She also won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her coverage of the Flint, Mich., water crisis and a Webby for her reporting on Standing Rock. In 2019, she won the Ben Bradlee Award for Courage in Journalism. Most recently, Zoeann reported from Poland on the refugee crisis at the Ukraine border.

Jorge Ribas becomes senior video reporter. Jorge came to the enterprise team in 2015 and has covered mass shootings, wildfires, tornadoes and far-right rallies. In 2017, he was part of The Post’s national Emmy-nominated coverage of Hurricane Harvey. Sprinkled in are some joyful stories, too, like his profile of DC Diva quarterback and homicide detective Allyson Hamlin and helping sports editor Sarah Larimer realize her dream of becoming an Olympic luger. If you’re feeling nostalgic, here’s his story on the last days of our 15th Street newsroom. Before coming to The Post in 2014, Jorge spent six years as a science video journalist at Discovery Channel.

Jon Gerberg becomes senior video reporter. Jon came to The Post in 2017 and has reported from Venezuela, Gaza, Afghanistan and most recently Ukraine. His coverage of the earliest days of the covid-19 pandemic in New York won him and Lenny Bernstein the 2020 Ben Bradlee Award for Courage in Journalism. He has also won a Peabody, an Edward R. Murrow Award and a Webby. Prior to The Post, Jon was a freelance reporter for the New York Times and Associated Press before becoming a foreign affairs producer for “PBS Newshour.”

