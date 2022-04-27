Join The Washington Post at the 2022 Sedona Forum April 28-30

The Washington Post today announced it will join the McCain Institute's signature annual event, the Sedona Forum, as a media partner. The forum will take place both virtually and in-person in Sedona, Ariz., April 28-30 with the theme “Strategic Competition.” The forum brings together top government officials, policymakers, humanitarians, journalists and corporate industry leaders from around the world to discuss solutions for today’s most urgent and complex challenges. The 2022 Sedona Forum will focus on Russia’s assault on Ukraine, as well as China’s approach to democracy and human rights.
Throughout the forum, Post journalists will serve as moderators for discussions:
Saturday, April 30
10:00 am - 10:45 am MST: Space: The Final Frontier
• Virtual Introduction by Victor Glover, Captain, USN, NASA Astronaut
• Moderator: Christian Davenport, NASA and Space Industry Reporter, The Washington Post
• Kari Bingen, Chief Strategy Officer, Hawkeye 360
• Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-AZ)
• Rep. Mike Waltz, (R-FL)
• Watch live here: https://www.thesedonaforum.org/2022-agenda/
2:35 pm – 3:10 pm MST: The Putin Paradox: Pariah or President?
· Introduction by Arvydas Anusauskas +interpreter, Defence Minister of Lithuania
· Moderator: Josh Rogin, Opinions Columnist, The Washington Post
· David Kramer, Managing Director, Global Policy, The Bush Institute
• Rep. Tom Malinowski, (D-NJ)
· Elisa Massimino, Executive Director, Human Rights Institute, Georgetown University Law Center
· Watch live here: https://www.thesedonaforum.org/2022-agenda/
3:10 pm - 3:55 pm MST: National Security and the Impact of Technology
· Introduction by Nick Rasmussen, Executive Director, Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism
· Moderator: Shane Harris, National Security Reporter, The Washington Post
• Sen. Roy Blunt, (R-MO)
• Sen. Joni Ernst, (R-IA)
• Rep. Elissa Slotkin, (D-MI)
• Watch live here: https://www.thesedonaforum.org/2022-agenda/
For a full schedule, visit: www.thesedonaforum.org.