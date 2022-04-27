Join The Washington Post at the 2022 Sedona Forum April 28-30

The Washington Post today announced it will join the McCain Institute's signature annual event, the Sedona Forum, as a media partner. The forum will take place both virtually and in-person in Sedona, Ariz., April 28-30 with the theme “Strategic Competition.” The forum brings together top government officials, policymakers, humanitarians, journalists and corporate industry leaders from around the world to discuss solutions for today’s most urgent and complex challenges. The 2022 Sedona Forum will focus on Russia’s assault on Ukraine, as well as China’s approach to democracy and human rights.