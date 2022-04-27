Mike Madden joins the Business Desk as Washington economics editor

Placeholder while article actions load

In his new role, Mike will manage a broad portfolio that encompasses many of the most critical issues in Washington, including battles over spending and taxes, inflation and trade, and the ideological direction of the major political parties on pocketbook economic issues heading into the midterm elections. Mike grappled frequently with these issues during a stellar run at Outlook, where he spent nearly seven years as deputy editor, editor of PostEverything and, most recently, acting editor of the section. His economic-policy oeuvre includes a visual piece comparing the longest government shutdown in U.S. history in 2019 with an array of shorter things, including wombat pregnancies and Anthony Scaramucci’s tenure in the Trump White House.

In Outlook, Mike earned a reputation as a creative, insightful and talented editor who pushed writers to tackle a wide array of thought-provoking subjects. Among the stories he edited were a recollection by the former New York Observer editor on Jared Kushner’s days owning the paper, a piece of reported fiction on how nuclear war with North Korea might unfold, a March 2020 essay by the former director of the White House pandemic office on how President Donald Trump’s decision to close the office impacted the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and a prescient warning in September 2020 that Trump was unlikely to abide by the results if Joe Biden won the election. In 2017, Mike also launched an innovative annual “Year in Preview” feature that showcases the insights of Post reporters on such topics as cryptocurrency, climate change and pants.