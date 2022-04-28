Efrain Hernandez Jr. named Washington Post deputy national security editor

Announcement from National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker and National Security Editor Peter Finn:
Efrain was the director from 2002 to 2007 of the Los Angeles Times Fellowship, known at the time as the Minority Editorial Training Program. The program is designed to mentor and train journalists at the early stages of their careers and build diversity in the newsroom.
Efrain joined the Times after nearly five years at the Boston Globe as a staff reporter and assistant city editor. At the Globe, he covered a wide range of topics including the New England Mafia, Massachusetts politics, Boston neighborhoods and the changing demographics of the region. He also co-hosted and co-produced a weekly television news program at WLVI-TV56. Before joining the Globe, Efrain was a staff writer at the Hartford Courant in Connecticut. He started his career as a staff reporter at Hispanic Link News Service in D.C., focusing on how issues and politics influence the lives of Latinos nationwide.
Efrain was a member of multiple Pulitzer Prize-winning teams at the Los Angeles Times, garnering recognition for coverage of the 2016 San Bernardino terrorist attack, California’s devastating wildfires in 2004 and the North Hollywood shootout in 1998. He served as the Pulitzer Prize’s national jury chairman in 2019 and as an international jury member in 2018. He is also a longtime member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, a member and former board member of CCNMA-Latino Journalists of California, and a member of Investigative Reporters and Editors, the Society of Professional Journalists and the L.A. Press Club.
Efrain’s first day is May 16.