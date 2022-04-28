Efrain Hernandez Jr. named Washington Post deputy national security editor

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker and National Security Editor Peter Finn: We are thrilled to announce that Efrain Hernandez Jr. will join The Washington Post as a deputy national security editor. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Efrain comes to us from the Los Angeles Times, where he has had a distinguished career on the Metro, National and Foreign desks. Efrain, who joined the Times in 1994, covered Los Angeles as a general assignment reporter with stints focusing on neighborhoods, federal and local courts and City Hall before becoming a deputy Metro editor. In 2008, he took a role as an editor on the Foreign desk, and in 2015 he became an editor on the merged Foreign and National desks, where he most recently has helped manage coverage of the war in Ukraine.

Efrain was the director from 2002 to 2007 of the Los Angeles Times Fellowship, known at the time as the Minority Editorial Training Program. The program is designed to mentor and train journalists at the early stages of their careers and build diversity in the newsroom.

Advertisement

Efrain joined the Times after nearly five years at the Boston Globe as a staff reporter and assistant city editor. At the Globe, he covered a wide range of topics including the New England Mafia, Massachusetts politics, Boston neighborhoods and the changing demographics of the region. He also co-hosted and co-produced a weekly television news program at WLVI-TV56. Before joining the Globe, Efrain was a staff writer at the Hartford Courant in Connecticut. He started his career as a staff reporter at Hispanic Link News Service in D.C., focusing on how issues and politics influence the lives of Latinos nationwide.

Efrain was a member of multiple Pulitzer Prize-winning teams at the Los Angeles Times, garnering recognition for coverage of the 2016 San Bernardino terrorist attack, California’s devastating wildfires in 2004 and the North Hollywood shootout in 1998. He served as the Pulitzer Prize’s national jury chairman in 2019 and as an international jury member in 2018. He is also a longtime member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, a member and former board member of CCNMA-Latino Journalists of California, and a member of Investigative Reporters and Editors, the Society of Professional Journalists and the L.A. Press Club.

Efrain’s first day is May 16.

GiftOutline Gift Article