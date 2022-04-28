Ruby Cramer named Washington Post national political enterprise reporter

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker and Deputy National Politics Editor Dan Eggen: We are thrilled to announce that Ruby Cramer, whose penetrating and carefully observed profiles of political figures have distinguished her as one of her generation’s dynamic talents, is joining The Washington Post as a national political enterprise reporter.

Ruby, who comes to The Post from Politico Magazine, will helm some of National’s most ambitious long-form stories about the people and movements shaping American politics. We anticipate her character-driven narratives will contain scoops and new insights, expanding the unrivaled coverage of candidates and campaigns from The Post’s Politics and Features staffs.

Ruby’s mission will be to understand and illuminate the forces that propel the most intriguing political figures of our day, reveal their interior lives and the contradictions with how they present themselves to the public, and elucidate the ways they use power.

Advertisement

She has worked for the past year at Politico Magazine as senior staff writer, specializing in short and long profiles of characters famous and unknown from across the political spectrum. She told us about Bill de Blasio’s aimless afternoon walks through Prospect Park, explored Eric Adams’s contradictions and multitudes, and captured Pete Buttigieg wrestling over how much of his true self to show the public in a documentary about his 2020 presidential campaign.

Ruby started out in journalism as a fact-checker at the CBS Evening News and a research assistant for the late author Michael Hastings.

Ruby’s first day will be June 6.

GiftOutline Gift Article