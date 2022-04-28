The Webbys honors The Washington Post with three awards for excellence in audio and video

Placeholder while article actions load

The Post’s Video Department is a Webby People’s Voice winner in the category of Video – Events & Live Streams for coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection . During 12-plus hours of uninterrupted live programming, The Post showed in real-time the unfolding attack both inside and outside the Capitol, with more than 5 million people tuning in to watch on our site and YouTube. The production involved nearly everyone in Video and many more across the newsroom.

We are delighted to announce The Washington Post has won three Webby Awards for excellence in both audio and video. The Webby Awards, given annually by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, honor excellence on the Internet.

Audio was recognized as both the Webby winner and People’s Voice winner in the category of Podcasts – Business/Individual Episodes for the “Post Reports” documentary “ A tax haven in America’s heartland .” This special hour-long episode was part of the Pandora Papers investigation with our partners at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Senior video journalist Dave Jorgenson is a Webby winner in the category of Social – Best Creator for his pioneering work on The Post’s groundbreaking TikTok channel. Dave launched our TikTok channel in 2019 and has grown it to more than 1.3 million subscribers. During the pandemic, Dave reported steadily from his apartment on the coronavirus, the vaccine rollout, the Olympics, the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the insurrection and more. He also started combating misinformation around vaccines, a format that has now become a regular feature on the account.