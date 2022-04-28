The Webbys honors The Washington Post with three awards for excellence in audio and video

Announcement from Chief Product Officer and Managing Editor Kat Downs Mulder:
Audio was recognized as both the Webby winner and People’s Voice winner in the category of Podcasts – Business/Individual Episodes for the “Post Reports” documentary “A tax haven in America’s heartland.” This special hour-long episode was part of the Pandora Papers investigation with our partners at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.
Senior video journalist Dave Jorgenson is a Webby winner in the category of Social – Best Creator for his pioneering work on The Post’s groundbreaking TikTok channel. Dave launched our TikTok channel in 2019 and has grown it to more than 1.3 million subscribers. During the pandemic, Dave reported steadily from his apartment on the coronavirus, the vaccine rollout, the Olympics, the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the insurrection and more. He also started combating misinformation around vaccines, a format that has now become a regular feature on the account.