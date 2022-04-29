Cathleen Decker named editor of The Post’s America Desk

We are excited about Cathy’s vision for telling the full story of America from the ground up, chronicling rancor and turbulence as well as moments of decency and grace with stories that are urgent, illuminating and impactful.
This position builds on Cathy’s extensive experience running some of the biggest stories in the country, most recently as The Post’s campaign editor for the 2018 midterms and 2020 presidential contest. Under her leadership, the campaign team wrote
distinctive pieces about the shifting landscape of the Midwest and sharp assessments of the presidential hopefuls; captured Donald Trump’s remaking of the GOP and Joe Biden’s long-running bid for the White House; and tracked how the pandemic upended the 2020 contest. Most recently, she has also helped edit accountability coverage of the federal government and enterprise and investigative pieces.
Cathy is known for her elegant line editing and unending patience in helping guide reporters through complex reporting quandaries. She is a strong advocate for her reporters as well as a mentor for her staff and fellow editors alike.
Cathy came to The Post in 2018 from the Los Angeles Times, where she worked for 40 years, serving in multiple writing and editing positions, including as deputy national editor for four years.
She has covered 10 presidential campaigns and ran the Times’s coverage of the 2012 presidential election, editing a team of reporters that included Tom Hamburger. After the election, she covered the Trump administration out of the Times’s Washington bureau.
Cathy starts her new role on May 9. Please join us in congratulating her.