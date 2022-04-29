The Post’s Allison Michaels promoted to deputy director of audio

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from Director of Audio Renita Jablonski: We are pleased to announce the promotion of Allison Michaels to deputy director of audio. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Allison has simultaneously balanced several key leadership roles on the team. She has managed external partnerships to grow our audience and distribution and has been an invaluable partner in developing The Post’s audio strategy. She has worked closely with our product team on new audio technology initiatives, including AI-read audio articles, experiments in human-read articles in Opinions and user experience improvements for our audio player.

Allison has also been an important editor for the team – focused on elevating and promoting The Post’s coverage of politics, the White House, Congress and elections. On top of all that, she has served as host of The Post’s popular politics podcast “Can He Do That?” – a show that has been downloaded more than 40 million times since its launch in 2016. Allison will step away from the show in May to assume her expanded role.

We are excited for Allison to continue this work and expect her to be central to our efforts to continue growing our audio audience, innovate on ways to engage our listeners as Post subscribers and help support the work of the entire department. Allison is an enthusiastic collaborator who supports her colleagues and cheers them on at every turn.

Allison joined The Post in 2014 as a mobile producer and founding member of the Emerging News Products team. Ahead of the 2016 election, she moved over to the National Desk as a digital editor for Politics, where she helped grow audience through creative, visual storytelling and breaking coverage of live election events. She also led ambitious digital projects, including a virtual “museum” examining former president Barack Obama’s legacy.

Prior to joining The Post, Allison worked at U.S. News & World Report, Washington City Paper, American Journalism Review and several other publications. She holds an undergraduate degree in communications from the University of Michigan and a master’s in journalism from the University of Maryland. Allison lives in Kensington with her husband and their 4-year-old son.

Please join us in congratulating Allison on her new role.

