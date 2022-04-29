Promotions announced on The Washington Post’s Audio Team

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from Director of Audio Renita Jablonski: We are thrilled to share the news of promotions in audio for Ted Muldoon, Ariel Plotnick and Rennie Svirnovskiy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ted Muldoon has been promoted to senior producer. Ted joined The Post in 2017 as one of the first hires on the audio team. He started as the producer for the “Constitutional” podcast and, during that time, taught himself how to compose music to use for scoring shows. If you have listened to our latest investigative podcast, “Broken Doors,” you have heard Ted’s excellent work. He has composed many other songs and elements that have been used across the suite of our podcasts. In 2018, he became a founding member of the “Post Reports” team and piloted the show, developed its sonic identity and helped bring it to launch.

Ted’s creativity and sharp ear have elevated not only our podcasts but also video collaborations. He has served as a sound designer on projects including the Emmy-nominated video “Anyone can create a new emoji. Here’s an animated guide to doing it right.” and the Webby-winning VR project “12 seconds of gunfire,” which also premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Ted holds a BA in philosophy from the University of Minnesota. In his spare time, he composes music and thinks about audio.

Ariel Plotnick has been promoted to producer. Ariel began her career at The Post in 2019 as an associate producer working on “The Daily 202’s Big Idea,” “Can He Do That?” and “Retropod.”

Most recently, she has been on the “Post Reports” team and has approached some of the show’s most ambitious stories with a spirit of inventiveness and keen organization that helped keep deadlines on track at every turn. She was the lead producer last year on “Inside the newsroom on 9/11,” the compelling reconstruction of what happened in The Post newsroom – and in Washington – on Sept. 11, 2001. She produced and edited the audio version of The Post’s landmark Jan. 6 investigation – “The Attack: Before, During, After.” Ariel has also reported and produced enterprise stories on topics ranging from hard news like “Can a PSA end a pandemic?” to whimsical features like this tribute to the end of the children’s TV program “Arthur.”

Ariel holds an MA in journalism from the University of California at Berkeley and a BA in English from Skidmore College. On the weekends, she loves to take on ambitious cooking projects and cuddle with her cat, Finn, who also makes all Zoom meetings better.

Rennie Svirnovskiy has been promoted to producer. Rennie began her path in audio at The Washington Post as the department’s very first intern. Since then, she has proved herself to be a true utility player on the team – she is an elegant writer, has excellent news judgment, is a skilled sound designer with an ear for scoring and is known for her sharp Pro Tools skills, which allow her to produce breaking news segments in record time.

Rennie is also a compassionate reporter who has worked with journalists around the newsroom on difficult stories, including coverage of mass shootings with Kim Bellware, national security and domestic terrorism with Hannah Allam and Razzan Nakhlawi, an in-depth look into the shifting abortion access in the country with Caroline Kitchener, and explorations of poverty during the pandemic with Kyle Swenson, among others.

Rennie brings a sense of curiosity and empathy to her work and was part of the award-winning team who made our "Four hours of insurrection” episode. She is also a generous and collaborative colleague who is a passionate advocate and mentor to the audio interns who have come after her.

Rennie graduated from the University of Southern California with degrees in journalism and international relations. She speaks Russian and loves to cook and read, and enjoys taking on (but not finishing) embroidery projects.

