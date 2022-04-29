Rachel Chason named The Washington Post’s West Africa bureau chief

Announcement from Foreign Editor Douglas Jehl, Deputy Foreign Editor Jennifer Amur and Interim Deputy Foreign Editor Susan Levine:
Rachel is also resilient. As a fill-in correspondent in the Nairobi bureau last summer, she voyaged deep into South Sudan by boat for a story about historic floods. She juggled breaking news from Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia while delivering deeply reported enterprise with admirable dexterity.
In her new role, Rachel will be based in Dakar, Senegal, with broad responsibilities that will include coverage of Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country. She will report across a variety of subjects, including the impact of climate change, challenges to democracy, and threats posed by violent extremism as Islamist groups continue to gain traction in countries such as Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.
Rachel joined The Post as a summer intern in 2017 after previous internships at the Raleigh News and Observer, CNN Politics and USA Today. She is a graduate of Duke University, with a BA in political science; she speaks intermediate French. She will move to Senegal in early summer after devoting some time to additional language study and otherwise preparing for her new assignment.