Rachel Chason named The Washington Post’s West Africa bureau chief

By WashPostPR
Today at 10:32 a.m. EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Rachel Chason, Washington Post staff reporter, in Washington, DC. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
Announcement from Foreign Editor Douglas Jehl, Deputy Foreign Editor Jennifer Amur and Interim Deputy Foreign Editor Susan Levine:

We’re delighted to announce that Rachel Chason will become West Africa bureau chief. She will be one of two Post reporters responsible for covering most of Africa, the world’s fastest-growing continent.

In her nearly five years at The Post, Rachel has epitomized the kind of versatility, determination and drive that animate the very best foreign correspondents. She has excelled in covering the politics of Prince George’s County, Md., with stories that have connected with much broader audiences. Her commitment to holding power to account drove an eye-opening run of pandemic coverage that prompted lawmakers to increase inspections at nursing homes. She writes with depth, nuance and humanity – qualities that make her stories sparkle.

Rachel is also resilient. As a fill-in correspondent in the Nairobi bureau last summer, she voyaged deep into South Sudan by boat for a story about historic floods. She juggled breaking news from Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia while delivering deeply reported enterprise with admirable dexterity.

In her new role, Rachel will be based in Dakar, Senegal, with broad responsibilities that will include coverage of Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country. She will report across a variety of subjects, including the impact of climate change, challenges to democracy, and threats posed by violent extremism as Islamist groups continue to gain traction in countries such as Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

Rachel joined The Post as a summer intern in 2017 after previous internships at the Raleigh News and Observer, CNN Politics and USA Today. She is a graduate of Duke University, with a BA in political science; she speaks intermediate French. She will move to Senegal in early summer after devoting some time to additional language study and otherwise preparing for her new assignment.

