Rachel Chason named The Washington Post’s West Africa bureau chief

We’re delighted to announce that Rachel Chason will become West Africa bureau chief. She will be one of two Post reporters responsible for covering most of Africa, the world’s fastest-growing continent.

In her nearly five years at The Post, Rachel has epitomized the kind of versatility, determination and drive that animate the very best foreign correspondents. She has excelled in covering the politics of Prince George’s County, Md., with stories that have connected with much broader audiences. Her commitment to holding power to account drove an eye-opening run of pandemic coverage that prompted lawmakers to increase inspections at nursing homes. She writes with depth, nuance and humanity – qualities that make her stories sparkle.