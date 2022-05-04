Sally Jenkins wins 2021 Associated Press Sports Editors award

Placeholder while article actions load

Please join us in congratulating Sally Jenkins, who has won the 2021 Associated Press Sports Editors award for column writing in the organization’s large circulation category.

This is the fifth time Sally has been named the nation’s top sports columnist by APSE. She previously won the award in 2001, 2003, 2010 and 2011. Sally last year was the recipient of the prestigious Red Smith Award, which APSE presents annually to a person who has “made major contributions to sports journalism.”