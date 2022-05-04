The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
WashPost PR Blog

Sally Jenkins wins 2021 Associated Press Sports Editors award

By WashPostPR
Today at 3:22 p.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from Sports Editor Matt Vita, Deputy Sports Editor Matt Rennie and Editor Dan Steinberg:

Please join us in congratulating Sally Jenkins, who has won the 2021 Associated Press Sports Editors award for column writing in the organization’s large circulation category.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The judges recognized Sally for a collection of columns that included a reflection on the qualities that define leadership, what defines patriotism at a time of athlete social activism, how the NCAA continues to devalue the contributions of women’s sports, and the sexism inherent in Olympic dress codes for athletes during competition.

This is the fifth time Sally has been named the nation’s top sports columnist by APSE. She previously won the award in 2001, 2003, 2010 and 2011. Sally last year was the recipient of the prestigious Red Smith Award, which APSE presents annually to a person who has “made major contributions to sports journalism.”

Sally will receive her first-place plaque for column writing at the annual APSE summer conference in Indianapolis next month.

Loading...