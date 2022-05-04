Sally Jenkins wins 2021 Associated Press Sports Editors award

Announcement from Sports Editor Matt Vita, Deputy Sports Editor Matt Rennie and Editor Dan Steinberg:
This is the fifth time Sally has been named the nation’s top sports columnist by APSE. She previously won the award in 2001, 2003, 2010 and 2011. Sally last year was the recipient of the prestigious Red Smith Award, which APSE presents annually to a person who has “made major contributions to sports journalism.”
Sally will receive her first-place plaque for column writing at the annual APSE summer conference in Indianapolis next month.