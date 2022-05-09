2022 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service awarded to The Washington Post for coverage of January 6 attack on the Capitol

Placeholder while article actions load

The staff of The Washington Post has won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for its coverage of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Post’s coverage of the causes, costs and aftermath of the attack showed how the forces behind the siege are shaking the underpinnings of democracy. See The Post’s complete coverage.

“There is nothing more central to the American experiment than democracy. It has been a beacon for the world for nearly 250 years and it has allowed a young nation to grow and prosper unlike any other. In 2021, that democracy came under attack from within. The challenge for the fourth estate was clear: We were no longer just a watchdog of the institutions and elected leaders of our democracy, but an indispensable defender of democracy itself,” said Sally Buzbee, executive editor of The Washington Post. “No organization performed that duty more fearlessly, consistently or comprehensively than The Washington Post. From those early hours of Jan. 6 through the entire year, The Post provided an unflinching, unparalleled and indispensable account of the attack—with contributions from more than 100 journalists. The Post’s work has been read and watched by millions, cited in congressional investigations and served as a true public service to the nation.”

The Post’s Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting spanned the newsroom and included reporting preceding the attack that exposed Trump’s efforts to subvert the election, revealing a personal one-hour phone call in which the president urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to flip the state in his favor. In the wake of the violence, The Post captured every aspect of the insurrection. Coverage included intimate accounts of what the U.S. Capitol Police confronted, a haunting story about how Ashli Babbitt became a rioter, a piercing look at how everyday Americans joined the mob and a 14-minute video that published just 10 days after the attack and took viewers inside the Capitol in a way they had not seen before. On January 6, The Post Editorial Board called for Trump’s removal, writing “[t]he president is unfit to remain in office for the next 14 days. Every second he retains the vast powers of the presidency is a threat to public order and national security.”

The Post also uncovered new information about the events before, during and after the insurrection and to provide the American people with a definitive account of the worst desecration of the Capitol since British forces burned it in 1814. The resulting three-part series provided penetrating coverage of the failures that led to the attack and illustrated how the forces behind that assault remain potent and growing, undermining the faith many Americans have in the integrity of their elections — and laying the groundwork for battles yet to come.

The Post was also named a finalist in three categories. In the category of Investigative Reporting, Hannah Dreier and Andrew Ba Tran were honored for their series on FEMA which revealed in unstinting, human terms how the agency is struggling in its increasingly urgent mission to help America’s disaster survivors in the age of climate change and stark inequality, prompting congressional action and policy overhauls.

The Post’s climate and environment team was named a finalist in the category of National Reporting for coverage that examined why communities of color disproportionately suffer poor health and explored the environmental justice movement. The Post’s reporting revealed that Black and Brown Americans face problems and pollution that White Americans don’t: freeways that dissected their communities and razed their homes; pollution sites such as scrapyards in areas that already host dozens of polluters; water shortages that result from poor infrastructure and contamination.

Washington Post Editorial Cartoonist Ann Telnaes was recognized in the category of Illustrated Reporting and Commentary for her political cartoons which castigate the powerful, highlight the absurdity of modern politics and champion the powerless. Telnaes’ drawings get to the heart of the issues confronting the world today and capture fundamental truths, laying bare the worst- and the best- of us.

Including the 2022 awards, The Washington Post has won 70 Pulitzer Prizes since 1936.

