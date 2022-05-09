The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Lauren Tierney named senior graphics reporter focused on cartography

Today at 10:14 a.m. EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 10: Lauren Tierney at The Washington Post January 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
Announcement from Graphics Director Chiqui Esteban:

Please join us in congratulating Lauren Tierney on her shift to a new role as a senior graphics reporter focused on cartography. Lauren’s return to reporting comes after nearly a year and a half as an assignment editor on the Graphics team. We are excited to have Lauren, who is one of the best cartographers in media, return to her passion for explaining the world through maps and geography.

Lauren initially edited graphics on the Local desk and later as our cartography editor. As an assignment editor, she led coverage of the 2020 Census as well as the buildup to the war in Ukraine, among many other projects. She came to The Post in 2017 from National Geographic, where she was a graphics editor focused on cartography on the Maps, Design and Graphics team.

Lauren’s work as a cartographer on The Post’s Graphics team has received many awards, including a National Press Foundation Innovative Storytelling Award for the 1968 riots project, a Malofiej gold medal in features for “What remains of Bears Ears” and dozens of SND awards of excellence.

With Lauren’s return to reporting, we look forward to her new stories.

