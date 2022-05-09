Lauren Tierney named senior graphics reporter focused on cartography

Announcement from Graphics Director Chiqui Esteban:
Lauren initially edited graphics on the Local desk and later as our cartography editor. As an assignment editor, she led coverage of the 2020 Census as well as the buildup to the war in Ukraine, among many other projects. She came to The Post in 2017 from National Geographic, where she was a graphics editor focused on cartography on the Maps, Design and Graphics team.
Lauren’s work as a cartographer on The Post’s Graphics team has received many awards, including a National Press Foundation Innovative Storytelling Award for the 1968 riots project, a Malofiej gold medal in features for “What remains of Bears Ears” and dozens of SND awards of excellence.
With Lauren’s return to reporting, we look forward to her new stories.