The Post creates database of verified, on-the-ground footage from Ukraine

The Washington Post has launched a new database of verified, on-the-ground footage from Ukraine. With more than 200 videos dating back to the start of the war in Ukraine, The Post has created a centralized record of primary source footage, building on its work to help people access and navigate quality news when turning to video online.

“As the war in Ukraine progresses and with footage from around the country constantly emerging on social media, we saw a need to create a repository of videos verified by Post journalists and that anyone can locate,” said Reem Akkad, visual enterprise editor for the foreign desk. “This database complements the vivid reporting by our colleagues in and around Ukraine, and we’re pleased to provide yet another way for people to be visually informed about what is happening on the ground.”

The database is searchable by location, date, and incident, and features the ability to search by what was targeted in the event, such as civilian areas, residential areas and medical facilities. It will be continually updated as the war continues.

The Visual Forensics team conducted most of the verifications, using geolocation techniques to confirm the coordinates of a video, interviewing weapons experts to learn about the types of ammunition used and checking local reports, different angles of other videos and where it previously appeared online to verify the timing.

