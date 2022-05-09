Remarks: The Washington Post celebrates the 2022 Pulitzer Prize Awards

Placeholder while article actions load

Today, The Washington Post was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for its coverage of the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The Post was also a finalist in three categories: Investigative Reporting, National Reporting, and Illustrated Reporting and Commentary. Below are remarks shared with The Post newsroom following the announcement.

Remarks by Washington Post Publisher and CEO Fred Ryan:

Welcome everyone and congratulations! After two years apart, it is really great to see so many of you in person, gathered together for such a special occasion. We are here because this is a very proud moment for everyone at The Washington Post.

Just over there, at the center of our newsroom, there is a place that we have come to refer to as "the Pulitzer wall.” On it you see the names of accomplished journalists who, over the years, have been individually honored for their work. They have exposed wrongdoing, elevated the voices of the powerless, and helped hold the powerful to account.

Advertisement

At the far end of the wall hang five medals—and today we proudly add a sixth. Those are the Pulitzer Prizes for Public Service that The Washington Post has received over the years. They are not for the work of a singular journalist or small editorial team, but rather are intended to recognize the entire institution for the collective contribution it has made in serving the public good. These awards reflect the devotion to our mission and excellent work of everyone on our team.

The Pulitzer Prize for Public Service we receive today honors the focused collaboration that is essential to our mission. It began on a January day as reporters, photographers and videographers rushed to the scene of alarming breaking news: a violent insurrection rapidly unfolding in our own backyard. As mayhem and chaos swirled around them, these selfless journalists unflinchingly remained in place to document the moment for the world to see.

There they did what great journalists do. Despite considerable personal risk, and in a moment when the very underpinnings of our democracy were threatened, they went to work.

Advertisement

They encountered a mob inflamed by misinformation, intent on overturning the results of the 2020 election, storming the United States Capitol. Like all Americans, they were horrified by acts and images that had previously seemed unthinkable—of political violence in the seat of our government; of lawmakers and law enforcement fleeing for their lives; of men and women assaulted and even killed in the hallowed halls of our democracy.

In the hours, days, and months that followed, teams across The Post worked relentlessly to help America, and the world, understand the events of January 6th and their enduring significance.

People from every corner of The Washington Post have collaborated to produce groundbreaking journalism in cutting edge multimedia formats. In addition to the work of our top reporters, editors, photographers and videographers, this effort has included engineers, lawyers, product developers, print production teams, and virtually every department in our organization.

Advertisement

With clarity and compassion, Post journalists have told the stories of people whose lives were forever transformed that day. Our readers around the world have learned about alarming failures of preparedness and heroic examples of courage.

In producing "The Attack"—the monumental project chronicling what happened before, during, and after the riot—Washington Post staff excelled at the work that objective journalism requires. They conducted hundreds of interviews. They sorted through thousands of pages of documents and countless videos, photos and audio clips—carefully verifying their authenticity—to provide an authoritative account that was both sweeping and meticulous. And, indeed, it was an important public service.

A crucial part of the accountability journalism we do comes from our Opinions section. And part of the entry being honored today was the work of our Editorial Board, under the leadership of our late colleague Fred Hiatt. This is a bittersweet moment: On multiple occasions during his impressive career at The Post, Fred was named a Pulitzer finalist for his extraordinary journalism. We all wish he were here so we could shake his hand and recognize his part in this Pulitzer Prize-winning team.

Advertisement

As we acknowledge the great honor we receive today, I'd also like to congratulate this year's Pulitzer Prize finalists, who reflect the depth and breadth of talent and expertise found across The Washington Post. Cameron and Karen will have more to add about these incredible journalists and their work in a few minutes. But, suffice it to say that with all of the millions of pieces of journalism produced each year, to become one of the handful of people named as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize is extraordinary recognition.

The work that is being honored today is a powerful reminder of why we are all here: to uncover the truth and, in the course of that work, to provide an essential public service. At the Washington Post, we’re fortunate to pursue this calling alongside some of the most talented and dedicated people in this profession—people I am so proud to call colleagues. After two years apart, it is especially meaningful to be able to celebrate with you here in the place where this remarkable collaboration happens every day.

Now, with deep gratitude, I’d like to congratulate and pass the microphone to someone whose leadership and absolute devotion to the highest standards of journalism has made this honor possible: our executive editor, Sally Buzbee.

Advertisement

Remarks by Executive Editor Sally Buzbee:

Thank you Fred …. and welcome everyone.

The Pulitzer prize for public service is the highest honor in American journalism, and we are enormously proud that the Pulitzer board chose to honor the entire breadth and depth of our coverage of the attack of January 6th 2021 -- and its fallout.

The Pulitzer board notes that the gold medal for public service never goes to an individual – it goes to a news organization, a whole new organization. In this case, this gold medal literally represents the work of well over 100 journalists in our newsroom. Together, on the most important story in America last year, they told the world what had happened, why … and how the forces behind the attack are still shaking American democracy today.

The work that is being honored includes many things:

Advertisement

_ It includes a piece from January 3rd 2021 reporting that President Donald Trump had called Georgia’s top elections official urging him to “find” enough votes to flip the state in his favor.

_ It includes the real time coverage by courageous photographers, video journalists and reporters who were inside and around the Capitol on January 6th 2021 as rioters stormed in. …. Many of them were in grave danger – they were shoved and cursed at … and directly threatened - But none left and all continued to report.

_ It includes the people who gathered, wrote, produced and edited the coverage that day.

_ It includes the editorial the Post wrote that day …. by Stephen Stromberg on the editorial board … edited by Jackson Diehl and Fred Hiatt, singling out Trump’s responsibility.

_ It includes the work done by journalists who turned immediately to accountability reporting …. in the days and weeks after –

Advertisement

Things like:

The first report that an FBI office in Virginia had issued an explicit warning on January 5th that extremists were “ready for war.”

The first report that dozens of people on a terrorist watch list had been in Washington on January 6th, including many suspected white supremacists.

The news that an internal Capitol Police intel report had warned of a violent scenario in which “Congress itself” could be the target of angry Trump supporters.

_ It includes an early account of how D.C. police battled the rioters -- one of the first pieces to illuminate the brutal violence of that day.

_ It includes the visual forensics piece “41 minutes of fear” that combined open-source material and exclusive video, photos and graphics – and which published just 10 days after January 6th.

_ And it includes the deep project called “Before During After” – which more than 75 journalists worked on in the months after January 6th -- and that we published last fall. That project uncovered previously unknown alerts sent to the FBI before January 6th …. and provided the most thorough account to date of how numerous government agencies failed to head off the attack.

Advertisement

Its mix of reporting, photos, video, audio, social media posts and text messages allowed readers to see and follow along … how Trump’s followers planned for January 6th … what they did that day … and what they have done since. To provide transparency, it included audio that readers could listen to themselves, of telephone death threats received by local elections officials.

And footnotes that gave readers additional sourcing, context and original documents related to key findings.

It also highlighted the critical questions we have … NOT … been able to answer—and that, perhaps, others could.

Today we will hear from some of the journalists who did this work and who led it: Mike Semel and Marisa Lang of Metro … Mary Anne Golon and Bill O’Leary of photos …. Micah Gelman and Rhonda Colvin of video … and Matea Gold and Amy Gardner of National.

I want to thank every other journalist who worked on this coverage – in graphics, in design, on the homepage, on the apps team, on our copy-editing team, on our operations teams, and our social teams – who all did tremendous work.

The people talking today are just a handful of the journalists we honor – they represent all of you.

Remarks by Deputy Editorial Page Editor Karen Tumulty:

Thank you, Sally.

For those of us who work in what we think of as the House That Fred Built, not a day goes by that we do not feel both the absence and the presence of Fred Hiatt. Today even more so than others.

I am pleased now to applaud the powerful and insightful work of Ann Telnaes, a finalist for the Pulitzer for Illustrated Reporting and Commentary. Ann cannot be with us today. She is in California, where she has been teaching, but I trust and hope that she is watching. I

We are so pleased that the judges saw what our readers do, day in and day out. I’d like to read a bit from the letter that accompanied our entry:

“No one gets to the heart of the issues confronting the world today quite like Telnaes. Consider the range and complexity of the topics she has tackled: Homelessness. The failings of the U.S. health-care system. Income inequality. Degradation of women. Look at how her deft drawings capture fundamental truths. A masked Joe Biden doles out sustenance to the poor while the wealthy recipients of tax cuts scold about the cost. George Floyd under the knee of a police officer illuminates the oppression of Black Americans and the need for justice. … Ann Telnaes’s beautifully rendered drawings break through the noise. They lay bare the worst – and the best – of us.”

Congratulations, Ann. We are so proud of you.

And now I’d like to turn things back over to Cameron.

Remarks by Senior Managing Editor Cameron Barr:

Thank you, Karen. I’m the closer, so first I want to remind you that we’ll gather again at 5pm on the Fourth floor to lift a glass.

In addition to Ann Telnaes, we will celebrate some finalists on the news side:

In the category of National Reporting, the Board recognized a series of stories that illuminated the painful legacy of environmental racism in communities across America. This coverage was led by Darryl Fears, under the editorial guidance of Trish Wilson, with reporting contributions from Juliet Eilperin, Brady Dennis, John Muyskens and others. Their work demonstrates that these inequities endure, creating dilemmas that politicians and corporate leaders are still reluctant to face.

In Investigative Reporting, the Board recognized Hannah Dreier’s heart-rending expose of the failures of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Edited by David Finkel, the narratives portrayed systemic racial discrimination, maddening bureaucratic inertia and, with astonishing intimacy, what human suffering feels like when even FEMA kicks you out. Bolstered by data analysis by Andrew Ba Tran and his editor Meghan Hoyer, the stories prompted rapid agency and congressional attempts to redress the wrongs highlighted by The Post.

The Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal is American journalism’s highest honor. One way to reflect on this achievement is to consider the first paragraph of the story that led the site and the newspaper on Jan. 7. Here it is:

As President Trump told a sprawling crowd outside the White House that they should never accept defeat, hundreds of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in what amounted to an attempted coup that they hoped would overturn the election he lost. In the chaos, law enforcement officials said, one woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police.

That lede, principally crafted by John Woodrow Cox, includes phrase ‘attempted coup’ — that is what we witnessed on January 6 and we got that description right from the beginning. The ensuing work — over many days, weeks and months — exposed the efforts, secret and overt, to undermine our democracy and the failures to counter this coup attempt. We showed how the powerful few sought to subvert the will of the people.

The Gold Medal tell us that this news organization told the true story of these events, better than any other.

We faced a cataclysm of historic consequences and we did our jobs. We met the challenge with talent and professionalism and dedication. We provided, as will be inscribed on the medal, ‘disinterested and meritorious public service.’

We celebrate today — and then we will go back to work. The cataclysm continues to unfold. New ones will erupt. Our job is to provide the truth, to empower voters and citizens, so that freedom and democracy and justice can prevail.

Thank you and congratulations to the winners and finalists.

GiftOutline Gift Article