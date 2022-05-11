Isabelle Khurshudyan and Max Bearak to lead new Washington Post bureau in Kyiv

Placeholder while article actions load

Read the announcement in Ukrainian. The Washington Post will establish a new bureau in Kyiv, with Isabelle Khurshudyan leading coverage as Ukraine bureau chief, and Max Bearak serving as chief Ukraine correspondent. The move signals The Post’s long-term commitment to covering Russia’s war in Ukraine and the people affected.

“For many months, The Post has dedicated significant resources to covering the increasing tensions along Ukraine’s Russian border and, ultimately, the ensuing Russian invasion,” said Foreign Editor Douglas Jehl. “As the war enters a prolonged phase, this bureau will allow us to maintain our intensive on-the-ground reporting and ensure that we continue to deliver the distinctive and authoritative journalism that readers around the world count on us for.”

Khurshudyan, former Moscow correspondent, has been reporting in Ukraine since January, and Bearak, former Nairobi bureau chief, has reported there for two months. They’ll steer a team composed of Ukraine-based contributing reporter David Stern and rotating correspondents, photographers and video journalists.

Elements of The Post’s expansive coverage dedicated to the war in Ukraine include a 24-hour live updates page on The Post’s site, a Telegram channel for news updates and a database of verified, on-the-ground footage.

The Washington Post’s Ukraine bureau can be reached at: wpukraine@washpost.com

GiftOutline Gift Article