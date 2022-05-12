Hope Corrigan joins The Post as an editorial initiatives manager

Announcement from Director of Strategic Initiatives Elite Truong:
Hope is a skilled communicator experienced in leading ambitious enterprise projects and liaising with business-side teams to effectively market those efforts. She joins us from LinkedIn News, where she was a news editor. Prior to that, she worked at Quartz, where she was an audience editor for special projects and daily news, building projects and collaborating with product, marketing and design teams. These projects included “The 2050 Project,” a visual series using AR and drone photography, and “The World in 50 Years,” an interview series with industry leaders. Before joining Quartz, Hope worked at Vice Media and Lonely Planet.
Hope is also a freelance writer who has covered the criminal legal system. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Guardian, Teen Vogue, Slate and others.
Hope graduated from Florida State University with a degree in editing, writing and media. She is currently based in New York, where she lives with her partner and her cat, Rémy Bleu. She plans to relocate to Washington, D.C., in January.
Please welcome her when she starts on Monday.