Hope Corrigan joins The Post as an editorial initiatives manager

We are excited to announce that Hope Corrigan is joining the newsroom as an editorial initiatives manager. Hope will work on new ways to proactively package, communicate and promote the newsroom’s most innovative, creative and ambitious coverage alongside our advertising, marketing and subscriptions teams.

Hope is a skilled communicator experienced in leading ambitious enterprise projects and liaising with business-side teams to effectively market those efforts. She joins us from LinkedIn News, where she was a news editor. Prior to that, she worked at Quartz, where she was an audience editor for special projects and daily news, building projects and collaborating with product, marketing and design teams. These projects included “The 2050 Project,” a visual series using AR and drone photography, and “The World in 50 Years,” an interview series with industry leaders. Before joining Quartz, Hope worked at Vice Media and Lonely Planet.