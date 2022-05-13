Jessica Parker Gilbert named Head of Product for The Washington Post

Placeholder while article actions load

In this role, Jessica will lead the Product and Product Design teams working on the entire suite of Washington Post branded products, including the website, apps and tools for journalists and marketers. She will play a key role in new product development and manage the teams that are responsible for the product experience throughout our full subscriber journey, including home screens, story pages, navigation, recirculation, email, paywall, product pages, checkout, onboarding, personalization and relevance. She will also be a key partner to our marketing, advertising, opinions and newsroom teams.

Jessica has more than two decades of experience in media, driving innovation at the intersection of design, journalism and technology. Most recently she was senior director of McClatchy’s core product and experience team, known as ProdX, and worked with 29 news organizations, including the Miami Herald, Kansas City Star and Sacramento Bee, to dramatically grow digital subscriptions, create more dynamic story pages and homepages, and launch new registration and paywall experiences. The ProdX team included News and Subscription Products, User Experience and Research, Go-To-Market Strategy, Product and Storytelling Design and Creative and Analytics. Throughout her time at McClatchy, as design director, creative director and senior director, Jessica was a creative force with a strong focus on building customer-centered experiences and facilitating collaboration among cross-functional teams. She was also the Executive Champion for the McClatchy Women’s Employee Resource Group.