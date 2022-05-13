Jessica Parker Gilbert named Head of Product for The Washington Post

Jessica has more than two decades of experience in media, driving innovation at the intersection of design, journalism and technology. Most recently she was senior director of McClatchy’s core product and experience team, known as ProdX, and worked with 29 news organizations, including the Miami Herald, Kansas City Star and Sacramento Bee, to dramatically grow digital subscriptions, create more dynamic story pages and homepages, and launch new registration and paywall experiences. The ProdX team included News and Subscription Products, User Experience and Research, Go-To-Market Strategy, Product and Storytelling Design and Creative and Analytics. Throughout her time at McClatchy, as design director, creative director and senior director, Jessica was a creative force with a strong focus on building customer-centered experiences and facilitating collaboration among cross-functional teams. She was also the Executive Champion for the McClatchy Women’s Employee Resource Group.
Earlier in her career, Jessica had roles in marketing communications at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, feature art direction at the Tampa Bay Times and news design at The News-Press in Fort Myers, Florida.
Please join me in welcoming Jessica to The Post. Her first day is this Monday, May 16.