The Post’s Annie Linskey named national political reporter

We are delighted to announce that Annie Linskey is taking on a new role as a national political reporter and will be one of our lead reporters on the campaign team, helping spearhead coverage of the 2022 midterms and the country’s volatile political environment.

Annie has covered the White House since the beginning of the Biden administration and has helped drive our reporting about how the White House has contended with the pandemic, identifying weaknesses in its covid policies. She has been quick to discern critical dynamics in the Biden presidency, such as the tension between his climate goals and his need to cut gas prices. She also broke an early story about Biden's brother Frank and how his business activities complicated the White House message on ethics, documented the embrace of the "Let's go Brandon" slogan on the right and delivered a compelling piece on Biden's affinity for funerals, among other insightful stories.